Police warn of dangers of kids playing in flood waters

"During and after flood event, the news often depicts photos of children playing in flood water, riding boogie boards or jumping into it. It cannot be emphasized enough how this could lead to the death of a child,” Rockhampton Police Disaster Manager Senior Sergeant Cameron Barwick said.

POLICE are sending out an urgent message to parents - warn them now about the dangers of playing in storm or flood waters.

With the Fitzroy River rising and expected to peak between 9 and 9.4 metres on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, Rockhampton police have called for parents to the talk with their kids now.

Police are strongly encouraging parents to speak to their children and advise them of the potential dangers in entering water during this time.

Rockhampton Police Disaster Manager Senior Sergeant Cameron Barwick said all parents need to know where their children are during times of disaster, and speak to them about the consequences of foolish decisions.

"During and after flood event, the news often depicts photos of children playing in flood water, riding boogie boards or jumping into it. It cannot be emphasized enough how this could lead to the death of a child,” he said.

"The same could be said in relation to playing in or near storm water drains. This practice is extremely dangerous and could result in serious consequences.”

In some areas, large volumes of fast flowing water can come and go very quickly, sucking in or trapping anyone who gets close to drains, pipes or grills. These places are dangerous to play near when flooding. They can be slippery, have strong suction and currents and can be very hard to get out of.

Swimming in creeks and rivers is vastly different to a splash in a pool. Police would like everyone in the community to make sensible decisions, and as Chief Brody from Jaws frequently said, "Everyone out of the water!”.