Police warn residents of theft hot spots in Rocky region

ROCKHAMPTON police say several thefts were committed in town in the past three months.

A business in Denison Street was said to have had several tools stolen from it between June 12 and 21.

The offenders remain unknown.

Police said that from August 27 to 31, multiple vehicles were entered, and property stolen from within them, on George Street, Glencoe Street in The Range, and Denham Street in Allenstown.

A chart of the 774 reported offences in the Rockhampton QPS area in the past quarter.

Sergeant Jode Fernie urged residents to properly secure their property.

“By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime,” she said.

“Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.”

From the beginning of June to the end of August, the Rockhampton Police reported 744 total offences, most of which were ‘good order offences’, or disorderly behaviour.