Police warn Rocky residents to lock it or lose it

FOLLOWING several offences over the weekend, police have one message about property – lock it or lose it.

Offenders were able to enter homes or cars through unlocked doors or windows.

Police also want to remind people to safeguard car keys. In three cases thieves broke into homes and took car keys.

“This is common practice for thieves because we often leave our keys in full view on a hook, the kitchen table, or on the hall table and this makes it easy to steal your car,” Senior Constable Tanya Shield said.

The following is a summary of where the offences occurred over the weekend:

Berserker St, Berserker: Offenders entered by unlocked back door, removed wallet and keys and used stolen cards.

Agnes St, The Range: Entered through open window and removed cash.

Glencoe St, The Range: Entered through unlocked front door, removed handbag and car keys, left in stolen car.

Davison St, Gracemere: Entered by unlocked sliding door, removed car keys and stole blue 2009 Honda Jazz with registration NHM88.

Sage St, Gracemere: Unlocked the rear security door through hole in flyscreen, removed house and car keys.

Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere: Climbed onto front roof landing to two-storey town house, removed fly screen to ensuite, climbed through window, removed a range of items.

Sage St, Gracemere: Gained entry to rear spare bedroom window by placing outdoor chair next to barbecue, climbed onto barbecue and cut a section of fly screen away. Offenders removed car keys and left in a stolen red 2005 Holden Accent - since found.

Livingstone St, Berserker: Poked finger through damaged mesh of security screen, unlocked it to enter. Removed cash, house and car keys;

Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens: Used tools found at rear of home to force rear door and removed property including an expensive watch.

Murray St, Rockhampton City: Entered via closed but unlocked rear window and removed a range of property.

Coombe St, Frenchville: Forced gate to closed-in patio area, removed property and entered two cars parked there.

Agnes St, The Range: Burglary with violence – offender gained entry by forcing window. Entered bedroom disturbing victim. Suspect is described as slim, Caucasian with a beard, late 20s-early 30s.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000229826, QP2000229837, QP2000230889.