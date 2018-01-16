Police warning as young beggars 'case out' Rocky homes

Rockhampton Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a couple of beggers who are 'casing out' homes.

ROCKHAMPTON police have seen an emergence of begging in the Berserker and Frenchville areas.

Two male teenagers have been reported as riding bicycles from address to address and begging for money from the occupants and claiming they are starving and have been kicked out of home.

Police believe that these male persons are highly likely to be property offenders and are using this as an opportunity to "case out” properties to check whether people are home.

The males have been described as follows:

Male 1: Caucasian, longish blond hair, aged around 14-17 years, skinny build, 5'8" riding a black and grey bike.

Male 2: Caucasian, sallow skin, short ginger-brown hair.

These incidents have been occurring during the day and evening in the following streets:

5.18pm, Thursday, January 4 - Salamanca St, Frenchville

10.30am, Tuesday, January 9 - Bremner St, Berserker

9am Wednesday, January 10 - Peter St, Berserker

Police advice residents to be mindful of this type of activity and ensure their property is secured.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.