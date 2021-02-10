Menu
POLICE WARNING: Car thieves in Chinchilla, looking for next victim
News

Peta McEachern
10th Feb 2021 1:39 PM
Car thieves are on the prowl in Chinchilla after arriving in town in a stolen vehicle from Rockhampton prompting police to issue a warning to residents to lock up.

It is believed a car stolen 500km away from a Rockhampton home more than 24 hours ago was spotted in Chinchilla about midday, prompting local police to warn residents to lock up as the thieves may be looking for a fresh getaway car.

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said residents should remain vigilant in locking their cars and homes.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the grey VW Station Wagon was stolen from a Telford St address at The Range on Tuesday morning, February 9.

