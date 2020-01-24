Menu
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Crime

Police watch “burnt out” chef deal meth

Felicity Ripper
24th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
A "BURNT out" chef told a court he wasn't a drug dealer after police officers watched him deal methamphetamine.

Dean Robert Parsons, 41, was found with 0.078g of methamphetamine on him when police approached a car he was in on February 6 last year.

They also found digital scales and $300.

At Maroochydore District Court on Friday, Parsons pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property suspected of having been used in a drug offence.

The court heard Parsons was a "burnt out" chef who used drugs, primarily marijuana, to cope with problems in his life.

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and placed on probation for two years.

