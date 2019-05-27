Police working 'round the clock' to catch teen offenders

UPDATE 10:10AM: ROCKHAMPTON police have said they will be working around the clock to find the three teens who robbed a takeaway store in North Rockhampton on Sunday night.

The three young males entered the store around 7.30pm last night armed with sticks, threatened three staff members and assaulted one before leaving with an unknown amount of cash.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey said they are reviewing a number if incidents that occurred over the weekend that may be linked to the same three youths.

"There was a number of break and enters, disturbances and thefts throughout Rockhampton,” he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police will be working around the clock to find the three youths responsible for a number of offences over the weekend. Chris Ison ROK120418cpolice2

"We are currently reviewing our CCTV footage and working with witnesses and informants.

Police are estimating the ages of the three involved to be between 13-years-old and 17-years-old.

Concerned with the amount of incidents involving juveniles recently Detective Peachey said local police will continue to work closely with juvenile justice to find a solution.

"We have seen a number of armed robberies over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

"It is very concerning, especially given the age of these persons of interest and more so because they are starting at such a young age.”

When the teens responsible are found, Det. Peachey said they will likely be charged with armed robbery with company.

"Obviously that is the most serious,” he said.

"But there are a number of other offences we will be looking at and our property team and Juvenile Aid Bureau will be working around the clock to bring these people to justice as quickly as possible.”

While police say they have a number of people of interest, they are yet to make any arrests.

INITIAL: STAFF members fought back last night as youths attempted to rob the fish and chip store they were working at.

Police say the three teens entered the takeaway store on Bruigom St in Norman Gardens between 7.30pm and 8pm, armed with sticks and demanded cash from the staff at the store.

Three women were working in the store at them time.

It is understood that after the teens began hitting the shop counter with sticks, an altercation broke out, and one of the shop employees accidentally cut herself with a knife when one of the teens went behind the counter. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police say the staff believe nothing was taken.

It was the second attempted crime for the three youths in a matter of minutes - they're believed to have been seen trying to break into a shop on the corner of Barrett and Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton around the same time.

Police are looking for three teens who attempted to rob a takeaway store last night, armed with sticks. Contibuted

Earlier, police say they received multiple calls alerting them to attempted break-in, but when they arrived at the scene the crew were unable to locate anyone nearby.

At this stage, the police dogs were brought out the track the three teens but they lost their track around the Glenmore Hotel.

Police say they are working with eye witnesses to gather their statements and descriptions of the three teens, who were described as being Aboriginal juveniles in their mid teens.

While no suspects have been listed, Police are hoping to get more information and a better description from CCTV footage today.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of both incidents, who may have seen something or know something to contact them.

They are also urging anyone with dashcam footage from that time in the Norman Gardens area to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote this number QP1901 021 187.