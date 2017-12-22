Policeman injured after car catches fire in CQ fatal

Emergency services respond to a crash between a police car and another car on Emu Park Road 1km west of the Coorooman Creek intersection. A firefighter hoses down spilt fuel from the burned out police car.

Emergency services respond to a crash between a police car and another car on Emu Park Road 1km west of the Coorooman Creek intersection. A firefighter hoses down spilt fuel from the burned out police car. Chris Ison ROK221217ccrash2

A POLICE officer is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a fiery fatal crash, which authorities believe is linked to a murder

The officer, whose age is currently unknown, was the sole occupant of his police car when a man slammed into the vehicle on Tanby and Emu Park roads, about 7am.

The Queensland Police Service believe the driver, who was declared dead on scene, was the same man seen fleeing a Mills Ave home where a woman was killed about 6am.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The QPS advise the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening.

"The police vehicle then caught on fire and the sole officer in the vehicle suffered a number of injuries which required him to be transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment," they advised.

The officer remains in a stable condition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Police are investigating the circumstances of the driver's death.

The Ethical Standards Command have been advised and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman and the traffic crash are continuing.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advise Emu Park Rd is closed by the Whitely Rd turnoff due to the accident.

A member of the public advised drivers must go through Cawarral to get to and from Emu Park.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Report anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24 hours per day, or at crimestoppersqld.com.au