A policeman has been taken to hospital with an injured leg following an incident at Yarrabilba.
Crime

Policeman hurt after trying to stop car

by Cloe Read
22nd Dec 2018 8:09 AM

A policeman has been taken to hospital and at least one shot has been fired following an incident south of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the officer was responding to reports of hooning on Yarrabilba Dr, at Yarrabilba in Logan, about 2.40am and intercepted a vehicle.

When the officer got out of his car, police say he was hit by a car driven by an offender.

The officer fired his firearm, but police could not confirm how many shots were fired.

The driver of the car fled and was found later by police and taken into custody.

A second person, a passenger in the car, fled the scene and is yet to be located.

The policeman was taken to hospital with reports of soft tissue damage to his leg.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

