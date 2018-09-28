Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Police's shocking discovering in driver's door

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Sep 2018 1:00 AM
A MOTHER of four caught with a shocking illegal weapon said she purchased the item while on holiday in Thailand.

Karla Jade Bourgonje, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of unlawful possession of a weapon and one of contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Bourgonje driving in Koongal on September 11 about 8.20pm with a male passenger and a child in the back.

She said Bourgonje appeared nervous which led to police searching the vehicle.

Ms Marsden said they found a black torch in the driver's side door which had buttons on the side and when activated, set off electric currents similar to a taser.

Bourgonje also failed to attend a police station, as directed, to provide particulars.

She was ordered to pay $400 in fines and convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

