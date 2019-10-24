Police’s tip to avoid criminals

ON DUTY: Acting Sgt Renee Hogan, and Sgt Rob Smith keeping crime down in Blackwater

BLACKWATER is no longer the country town where you can leave your keys in the ignition — opportunistic crime is the town’s biggest issue, according to police.

“Offenders target soft targets including unlocked motor vehicles and also houses where doors and windows are left unsecure,” Officer in Charge Sergeant Rob Smith said.

He said while entering unlocked homes and vehicles was still a crime, locking up was a significant deterrent to criminals.

“We have been working hard with the community, providing crime prevention advice, to prevent these types of offences from occurring,” he said.

Unlawful entry has been the most common crime in Blackwater for the past two years, according to the Queensland Police Service online crime map.

A total of 197 unlawful entries were recorded between October 2017 and 2019 - drug offences were the next common followed by good order offences, which includes public nuisance.

Despite reports of Blackwater crime circulating on the internet, Sgt Smith said the town didn’t have a crime problem, police were just more proactive online.

“I think that one crime is one too many,” he said.

“At Blackwater, we understand that policing is not just about the police, but it is a partnership with the community.”

“Whilst investigating crime we rely upon the community to provide information to police.”

Facebook has been an asset to Blackwater Police — after being selected as one of six Queensland stations to operate the social media platform, they’ve solved a number of crimes.

“Many crimes have been solved by the community providing that missing piece of the puzzle that is needed to make an arrest,” he said.

Operating the Facebook page is part of a 12-month trial from July 2019 to June 2020.

Each week they appeal for information for recent crimes via their Facebook page.

“Communication should be a two-way street and for this reason it is important for us to let the community know what crimes have happened and to ask for their help,” he said.

Communication has also helped the community increase crime prevention.

“Through appeals by police, the community as a whole has changed their habits and increased vehicle security, reducing crime and making it harder for offenders,” he said.

“The community is also adopting other security measures including installing sensor lights and CCTV cameras.

“These additional measures are further assisting to prevent crime and identify suspects.”

Blackwater Police are appealing for information about property damage and several incidents of theft, which happened last week.