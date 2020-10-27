Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 4:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Line in the sand’: Stellar art unveiled at police station

        Premium Content ‘Line in the sand’: Stellar art unveiled at police station

        News Look to the Stars combines traditional and contemporary symbols of trust and respect.

        Keppel kidney patients benefit from $5.7m hospital promise

        Premium Content Keppel kidney patients benefit from $5.7m hospital promise

        News Hundreds of weekly medical trips from the Capricorn Coast to Rockhampton Hospital...

        Zebra Metals dispersal: Huge auction plans revealed

        Premium Content Zebra Metals dispersal: Huge auction plans revealed

        News Zebra Metals has instructed Pickles, auction and valuation specialist, to sell a...

        Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Premium Content Weather watch: Experts warn residents to be ready for storms

        Weather Central Queensland residents should prepare for another day of unstable weather...