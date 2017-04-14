29°
News

Political battle erupts as CQ farmers wait for crucial funding

14th Apr 2017 10:34 AM
Flood water Depot Hill.
Flood water Depot Hill. Allan Reinikka ROK070417aflood19

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACTING Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has directed government staff to work through the Easter holiday to ensure there are no delays in handling disaster funding applications.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Federal Government was committed to activate disaster assistance as quickly as possible.

A political battle of words has erupted over delays in delivering funding to those impacted from recent natural disasters.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry.
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK070916ccarpark4

Ms Landry went on the offensive on Thursday.

"Late last night (Wednesday) the state government finally started sending through the assessment that will allow for the release of Cat C funding,” Ms Landry said.

"To date this has included Logan, Gold Coast, Whitsunday, Mackay, Isaac and Livingstone LGAs.

"They are sending the information through in dribs and drabs and this is being assessed immediately for a quick turnaround.

"We cannot say why the Queensland Government is taking this approach.”

She said when Cyclone Marcia hit the region the Palaszczuk Government had only recently been elected and still learning the process, so there were delays.

"However this time around I can only assume that they either still don't know what they are doing, or are deliberately delaying so they can point the finger at the Liberal National Party,” Ms Landry said.

But, Queensland's Agriculture Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne was urging the Australian Government to "cut the red tape to make these additional relief measures available to those who need it most”.

"The Palaszczuk Government has provided required business cases to the Commonwealth Government to support its request for Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category C assistance to further support primary producers,” Mr Byrne said in a statement.

"The business cases support the provision of recovery grants of up to $25,000 for primary producers in Queensland's most heavily impacted communities.

"Yesterday the Commonwealth were provided with business cases requesting grants for primary producers in Mackay and the Whitsundays and for portions of Central Highlands, Isaac, Livingstone, Woorabinda, Logan, Scenic Rim and the Gold Coast.

"That covers primary producers in the three regions impacted by the prolonged Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie event - North Queensland, Central Queensland and South East Queensland.

"The Commonwealth's requirements are extremely complex and in the immediate aftermath many communities find it extremely difficult to interrupt their immediate clean up efforts to provide the detailed information our Federal counterparts require.”

Mr Byrne said previous governments had realised the impact these disasters had on communities and cut the red tape.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.
Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne. Chloe Lyons

"The Commonwealth's current approach risks leaving vulnerable communities still taking stock, behind,” he said.

"However, despite the request just two days ago to relax its restrictions in this instance, the Turnbull Government prefers to leave our farmers and small business operators waiting while we jump through their hoops and reams of paperwork to tick its boxes.

"Queensland already gave its assurance that any applications for available grants would be assessed based on the thorough and robust processes we have in place to ensure disaster funding is only provided when it is eligible.”

The Queensland Reconstruction Authority was also working with the Department of Tourism, Major Events, Small Business and the Commonwealth Games to support the provision of Exceptional Circumstances Category C Recovery Grants for up to $25,000 for small businesses and non-profit organisations in impacted areas.

Further, the Queensland Reconstruction Authority had been working with the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services to develop a comprehensive business case for the proposed $20 million Community Recovery Fund which will be submitted today.

The Community Recovery Fund application incorporates a range of measures including community development positions in each local government area as well as operational funding to support community development activities, events and workshops that enable social and community reconnection as well as resilience and local capability development.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne cyclone debbie government assistance funding michelle landry rockhamptonf floods 2017

BREAKING: $25,000 for hardest hit farmers now available

BREAKING: $25,000 for hardest hit farmers now available

DISASTER relief funding at the centre of a political war of words has finally been activated.

What's open in Rockhampton over the Easter long weekend

Shopping.

Public holiday trading hours across the Rockhampton region

Political battle erupts as CQ farmers wait for crucial funding

Flood water Depot Hill.

State and Federal pollies exchange barbs

Coal price expected to stay up after hitting six-year high

Coal prices are likely to stay high for months.

One rail line will take five weeks to reopen.

Local Partners

Community rallies for paralysed CQ businessman

David Seireup says the support was key to his recovery and he's looking forward to returning to Rockhampton.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

REVEALED: How the riverbank revitalisation fared in the flood

ON TRACK: Woollam Construction project manager Clinton Bloomfield, Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Projects manager Andrew Collins and Counciller Drew Wickerson at the lower bank construction site.

Full steam ahead on Quay St post Fitzroy flood

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

THIS contestant was dramatically kicked off Survivor after the “worst act in 34 seasons” of the show. As the ugly incident aired, he posted a frank confession

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Waleed Aly slams views on domestic violence of some Muslims

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

Waleed Aly condemns notion that men can beat their wives

There’s no bull about it: go inside courtroom drama

Freddy Rodriguez and Michael Weatherly in a scene from the TV series Bull.

Freddy says Weatherly proves he’s more than just DiNozzo in Bull.

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

Zeke Smtih, source: CBS

WARNING: Serious Survivor spoilers ahead

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Very Smart Buying - Fantastic Lowset Brick Home - Only $260,000!

107 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

What a brilliant lowset brick home, in a top central location-Priced to Sell! This very affordable, low maintenance home is just perfect for 1st Home Buyers...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Colonial Style Townhouse!

6/107 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $272,500

Beautifully presented and convenient in location, this low set 3 bedroom brick unit is perfect for the savvy investor. This low maintenance home is located in...

Lifestyle Opportunity Priced to Sell!

93 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level ... $80,000 Firm

This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level 900 m2 block of land just minutes away from the beach! Backing onto the golf course and just a stroll...

Packed with Potential!

897 Tanby Road, Tanby 4703

3 1 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. 10 glorious acres in Tanby situated just 10 minutes from town! Large Queenslander in need of renovations surrounded by a variety of...

Lowset Brick Residence Complimented on 3.5 acres

87 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 5 $539,000

Located only minutes to Parkhurst new shopping facilities you will find this immaculately presented quality built four bedroom brick residence. The remote gate...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Offers to Purchase...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

REVEALED: Property investors buying big in Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!