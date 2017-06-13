Political blue over CQ's $100m+ disaster funding block

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is turning the pressure up on the Federal Government for funding support for the region.

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the Prime Minister to urgently decide on the Palaszczuk Government's request for a jointly-funded $220m package to help devastated communities recover from TC Debbie.

Mrs Lauga said Queensland had committed to fast-tracking its $110m share of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category D exceptional circumstances package.

"When Category 5 tropical cyclone Marcia struck in 2015, I fought hard for Category D disaster funding to be activated because Keppel needed it badly," Mrs Lauga said.

"The Abbott Government dug its heels in and said Marcia didn't hit us as hard as previous cyclones elsewhere. But at the last minute he agreed and the funding flowed.

PM Tony Abbott speaking to locals in Yeppoon after Cyclone Marcia tore through the region. Allan Reinikka ROK260215aabbott4

"The same is happening again in 2017, with the Palaszczuk Government calling on Prime Minister Turnbull to urgently make a decision and activate Category D disaster for Rockhampton.

"Queensland communities that bore the brunt of severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie face a long road to recovery and we need Malcolm Turnbull and his Government to step up and stand with us to help them.

"The most devastated communities are currently in limbo waiting for assistance the Commonwealth is still refusing to make a decision about.

"There needs to be some urgency in responding to the plight of the hardest hit communities like Mackay, Whitsunday, the Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Rockhampton, Keppel and Logan.

"Councils in these regions have told us directly what they need to help rebuild their communities, restore jobs and rebuild the economy.

"We're ready to join with the Commonwealth to back them and the initiatives that support the recovery and wellbeing of hardworking Queenslanders and their families.

"I urge the Member for Capricornia and the Prime Minister to make a decision and restore the confidence of communities that have suffered enough distress and uncertainty."

Ms Landry's office today declined to respond further to Mrs Lauga's statement and referred The Morning Bulletin to a statement issued a few weeks ago.

Last month, Ms Landry poured cold water on the requests to access the Category D funding to develop the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling. Christine McKee

"The State Government knows very well that under Category D that there's no new infrastructure built," Ms Landry said.

"If we had an existing levee and it was damaged, the money would fix it up.

"But at this stage category D does not cover infrastructure projects.

"In the budget we've released new community grants that are available, there's funding available for projects $10 million and over," she said.

"If council wants to, they are quite welcome to apply for something like that."

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Department said Category D assistance measures were made available in circumstances that were exceptional, "over and above the standard measures available under the NDRRA, requiring additional consideration".

"The Australian Government has been working with the Queensland State Government to complete an assessment of this application as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

"Additional information was required from the Queensland Government to support their application to ensure an appropriate assessment can be undertaken.

"The Queensland Government has not provided all required impact information despite numerous requests from the Commonwealth.

"This is a significant amount of money that has been requested and we have a responsibility to Australian taxpayers to do our due diligence."