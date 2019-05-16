Political commentator provides expert analysis on Flynn
AS EIGHT contenders jostle for victory in the seat of Flynn, a political expert has provided analysis on who to look out for when the results come rolling in on election night.
Throughout Queensland, political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury expected the major parties to "split the spoils” in the lower house, other than Bob Katter playing a lone hand in North Queensland.
He said Flynn, which was currently held by the LNP's Ken O'Dowd by a margin of 1 per cent, was traditionally a conservative voting area which he expected to be reflected in the final result.
Dr Salisbury said the Labor Party was still very hopeful that their candidate Zac Beers would pick up the seat, despite it not being regularly held by Labor.
"The candidate has made overtures to conservative minded voters in Flynn, coming out and making announcements in favour of resources projects like Adani and others and the jobs they would bring,” he said.
The Liberal National Party, One Nation, Katter's Australia Party, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party are all vying for a share of the conservative voter base.
Dr Salisbury said the crowded pack of right leaning minor parties would create an unpredictability in the final result due to their preference flows.
"Because these minor parties are so unpredictable, and the voters who park their vote with them are unpredictable, especially in how they do direct their preferences, anything might happen,” Dr Salisbury said.
"The preferences of people who vote for the minor parties first are going to be very important. This one's going to be very close and very hard to predict and most of that unpredictability is down to a higher One Nation vote.”
Historically, at both federal and state levels, Flynn and Capricornia have witnessed considerable support for One Nation, justifying Mr O'Dowd and Ms Landry's decision to disregard Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for his party to put Labor above One Nation.
Following the 2016 election, where One Nation preferenced against sitting MPs, a new strategy for this election will see their preferences going to Mr O'Dowd rather than Labor.
This arrangement, along with a preference deal with Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, were expected to shore up the incumbent member's prospects and he could still hold on.
Given that Mr O'Dowd had held the seat for nine years and was well known throughout the electorate, Dr Salisbury said he was "slightly favoured” to secure another term in parliament.
If you are a voter in the Flynn electorate, The Morning Bulletin has assembled a list of election day polling places.
Locations marked with an * are not wheel chair accessible.
AGNES WATER
Agnes Water Community Centre
71 Springs Rd
ALTON DOWNS
Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall
3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd
AMBROSE
Ambrose State School
39 Gentle Annie Rd
AVONDALE
Avondale State School
371 Avondale Rd
BAFFLE CREEK
Wartburg State School
585 Coast Rd
BAJOOL
Bajool State School
60 Toonda St
BANANA
Banana State School
36 Bramston St
BARALABA
Baralaba State School*
1 Power St
BAREE
Baree School of Arts
2-4 Creek St
BENARABY
Benaraby State School*
17 O'Connor Rd
BIGGENDEN
Biggenden State School*
9 Frederick St
BILOELA
Biloela Civic Centre
96 Rainbow St
BLACKWATER
Blackwater State School
43 Wey St
BLUFF
Bluff State School
32 Main St
BOROREN
Bororen State School
1 Kent St
BOULDERCOMBE
Bouldercombe State School
52599 Burnett Hwy
BOYNE ISLAND
Boyne Tannum Community Centre
cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave
BOYNE VALLEY
Ubobo State School
16 Cedarvale Rd
BULLYARD
Bullyard State School*
2358 Bucca Rd
BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North State School
Mt Perry Rd
CALLIOPE
Calliope State School
14 Stirrat St
CAPELLA
Capella State High School
35-45 Gordon St
CLINTON
Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse*
Harvey Rd
CLINTON
St Peter's Church Hall
50 J Hickey Ave
DUARINGA
Duaringa State School
1 Charlotte St
DURONG SOUTH
Durong Community Hall
8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd
EIDSVOLD
Eidsvold Community Hall
39 Moreton St
EMERALD
Denison State School
16 Gray St
EMERALD
Emerald North State School
Campbell St
EMERALD
Shopfront*
59 Clermont St
GAYNDAH
Gayndah QCWA Hall
5 Pineapple St
GIN GIN
Gin Gin State School
13 May St
GLADSTONE
Gladstone Central State School
74 Auckland St
GOOBURRUM
Gooburrum State School
14 Gooburrum Rd
GRACEMERE
Gracemere Community Hall
6-12 Barry St
GRACEMERE
Waraburra State School
55 Johnson Rd
JAMBIN
Jambin State School
cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways
MIRIAM VALE
Miriam Vale Community Centre
41 Blomfield st
MONDURE
Mondure Public Hall
12 McConnell Way
MONTO
Monto State High School
1 Mouatt St
MOORE PARK
Moore Park Community Hall
Club Ave
MOUNT LARCOM
Mount Larcom State School
Raglan St
MOUNT MORGAN
Mount Morgan School of Arts
33 Morgan St
MOUNT PERRY
Mount Perry Shire Hall
66 Heusman St
MOURA
Moura Tennis Club
12 Nott St
MULGILDIE
Mulgildie State School
2 Brigalow St
MUNDUBBERA
Mundubbera QCWA Hall
79 Lyons St
OAKWOOD
Oakwood State School
125 Oakwood School Rd
PROSTON
Proston Town Hall*
Rodney St
RIDGELANDS
Ridgelands State School
43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd
ROLLESTON
Rolleston State School
16 Warrijo St
ROSEDALE
Rosedale Memorial Hall
77 James Street
RUBYVALE
Rubyvale Public Hall
7 Burridge Rd
SAPPHIRE
Sapphire Community Hall
Rethammel Rd
SHARON
Sharon State School
18 Sharon School Rd
SOUTH GLADSTONE
Gladstone South State School
153 Toolooa St
SOUTH KOLAN
Kolan South State School
2297 Gin Gin Rd
SPRINGSURE
Springsure State School
55 Eclipse St
STANWELL
Stanwell State School
10 Teakle St
TANNUM SANDS
Tannum Sands State High School
65 Coronation Dr
TAROOM
Taroom State School
5 Taroom St
TELINA
Uniting Church Hall
1 Uniting Place
THANGOOL
Thangool State School
58 Aerodrome Rd
THEODORE
Theodore RSL Hall
30 The Boulevard
TIERI
Tieri State School
Bottlebrush Lane
WALLAVILLE
Wallaville State School
7 Grey St
WEST GLADSTONE
Chanel College*
11 Paterson St
WEST GLADSTONE
Gladstone West State School*
cnr Boles St & Breslin St
WONDAI
Wondai Memorial Hall
cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St
WOORABINDA
TBA - Woorabinda*
TBC
WOWAN
Wowan State School
Don St
YANDARAN
Yandaran State School*
12 School Lane
YARWUN
Yarwun State School
35 Butler St