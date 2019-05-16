Political commentator provides expert analysis on Flynn

TIGHT CONTEST: Not many votes were expected to separate Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers on election night.

TIGHT CONTEST: Not many votes were expected to separate Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers on election night. File

AS EIGHT contenders jostle for victory in the seat of Flynn, a political expert has provided analysis on who to look out for when the results come rolling in on election night.

Throughout Queensland, political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury expected the major parties to "split the spoils” in the lower house, other than Bob Katter playing a lone hand in North Queensland.

He said Flynn, which was currently held by the LNP's Ken O'Dowd by a margin of 1 per cent, was traditionally a conservative voting area which he expected to be reflected in the final result.

Dr Salisbury said the Labor Party was still very hopeful that their candidate Zac Beers would pick up the seat, despite it not being regularly held by Labor.

"The candidate has made overtures to conservative minded voters in Flynn, coming out and making announcements in favour of resources projects like Adani and others and the jobs they would bring,” he said.

The Liberal National Party, One Nation, Katter's Australia Party, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party are all vying for a share of the conservative voter base.

POLITICAL INSIGHTS: Political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury provided analysis on the closely contested seat of Flynn. Contributed

Dr Salisbury said the crowded pack of right leaning minor parties would create an unpredictability in the final result due to their preference flows.

"Because these minor parties are so unpredictable, and the voters who park their vote with them are unpredictable, especially in how they do direct their preferences, anything might happen,” Dr Salisbury said.

"The preferences of people who vote for the minor parties first are going to be very important. This one's going to be very close and very hard to predict and most of that unpredictability is down to a higher One Nation vote.”

Historically, at both federal and state levels, Flynn and Capricornia have witnessed considerable support for One Nation, justifying Mr O'Dowd and Ms Landry's decision to disregard Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for his party to put Labor above One Nation.

Following the 2016 election, where One Nation preferenced against sitting MPs, a new strategy for this election will see their preferences going to Mr O'Dowd rather than Labor.

This arrangement, along with a preference deal with Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, were expected to shore up the incumbent member's prospects and he could still hold on.

Given that Mr O'Dowd had held the seat for nine years and was well known throughout the electorate, Dr Salisbury said he was "slightly favoured” to secure another term in parliament.

If you are a voter in the Flynn electorate, The Morning Bulletin has assembled a list of election day polling places.

Locations marked with an * are not wheel chair accessible.