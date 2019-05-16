Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIGHT CONTEST: Not many votes were expected to separate Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers on election night.
TIGHT CONTEST: Not many votes were expected to separate Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers on election night. File
Politics

Political commentator provides expert analysis on Flynn

Leighton Smith
by
16th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS EIGHT contenders jostle for victory in the seat of Flynn, a political expert has provided analysis on who to look out for when the results come rolling in on election night.

Throughout Queensland, political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury expected the major parties to "split the spoils” in the lower house, other than Bob Katter playing a lone hand in North Queensland.

He said Flynn, which was currently held by the LNP's Ken O'Dowd by a margin of 1 per cent, was traditionally a conservative voting area which he expected to be reflected in the final result.

Dr Salisbury said the Labor Party was still very hopeful that their candidate Zac Beers would pick up the seat, despite it not being regularly held by Labor.

"The candidate has made overtures to conservative minded voters in Flynn, coming out and making announcements in favour of resources projects like Adani and others and the jobs they would bring,” he said.

The Liberal National Party, One Nation, Katter's Australia Party, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party are all vying for a share of the conservative voter base.

POLITICAL INSIGHTS: Political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury provided analysis on the closely contested seat of Flynn.
POLITICAL INSIGHTS: Political commentator and UQ lecturer Dr Chris Salisbury provided analysis on the closely contested seat of Flynn. Contributed

Dr Salisbury said the crowded pack of right leaning minor parties would create an unpredictability in the final result due to their preference flows.

"Because these minor parties are so unpredictable, and the voters who park their vote with them are unpredictable, especially in how they do direct their preferences, anything might happen,” Dr Salisbury said.

"The preferences of people who vote for the minor parties first are going to be very important. This one's going to be very close and very hard to predict and most of that unpredictability is down to a higher One Nation vote.”

Historically, at both federal and state levels, Flynn and Capricornia have witnessed considerable support for One Nation, justifying Mr O'Dowd and Ms Landry's decision to disregard Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for his party to put Labor above One Nation.

Following the 2016 election, where One Nation preferenced against sitting MPs, a new strategy for this election will see their preferences going to Mr O'Dowd rather than Labor.

This arrangement, along with a preference deal with Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, were expected to shore up the incumbent member's prospects and he could still hold on.

Given that Mr O'Dowd had held the seat for nine years and was well known throughout the electorate, Dr Salisbury said he was "slightly favoured” to secure another term in parliament.

If you are a voter in the Flynn electorate, The Morning Bulletin has assembled a list of election day polling places.

Locations marked with an * are not wheel chair accessible.

AGNES WATER

Agnes Water Community Centre

71 Springs Rd

ALTON DOWNS

Alton Downs Polocrosse Hall

3280 Stanwell Waroula Rd

AMBROSE

Ambrose State School

39 Gentle Annie Rd

AVONDALE

Avondale State School

371 Avondale Rd

BAFFLE CREEK

Wartburg State School

585 Coast Rd

BAJOOL

Bajool State School

60 Toonda St

BANANA

Banana State School

36 Bramston St

BARALABA

Baralaba State School*

1 Power St

BAREE

Baree School of Arts

2-4 Creek St

BENARABY

Benaraby State School*

17 O'Connor Rd

BIGGENDEN

Biggenden State School*

9 Frederick St

BILOELA

Biloela Civic Centre

96 Rainbow St

BLACKWATER

Blackwater State School

43 Wey St

BLUFF

Bluff State School

32 Main St

BOROREN

Bororen State School

1 Kent St

BOULDERCOMBE

Bouldercombe State School

52599 Burnett Hwy

BOYNE ISLAND

Boyne Tannum Community Centre

cnr Hayes Ave & Wyndham Ave

BOYNE VALLEY

Ubobo State School

16 Cedarvale Rd

BULLYARD

Bullyard State School*

2358 Bucca Rd

BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg North State School

Mt Perry Rd

CALLIOPE

Calliope State School

14 Stirrat St

CAPELLA

Capella State High School

35-45 Gordon St

CLINTON

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse*

Harvey Rd

CLINTON

St Peter's Church Hall

50 J Hickey Ave

DUARINGA

Duaringa State School

1 Charlotte St

DURONG SOUTH

Durong Community Hall

8940 Chinchilla Wondai Rd

EIDSVOLD

Eidsvold Community Hall

39 Moreton St

EMERALD

Denison State School

16 Gray St

EMERALD

Emerald North State School

Campbell St

EMERALD

Shopfront*

59 Clermont St

GAYNDAH

Gayndah QCWA Hall

5 Pineapple St

GIN GIN

Gin Gin State School

13 May St

GLADSTONE

Gladstone Central State School

74 Auckland St

GOOBURRUM

Gooburrum State School

14 Gooburrum Rd

GRACEMERE

Gracemere Community Hall

6-12 Barry St

GRACEMERE

Waraburra State School

55 Johnson Rd

JAMBIN

Jambin State School

cnr Burnett Hwy & Jambin Three Ways

MIRIAM VALE

Miriam Vale Community Centre

41 Blomfield st

MONDURE

Mondure Public Hall

12 McConnell Way

MONTO

Monto State High School

1 Mouatt St

MOORE PARK

Moore Park Community Hall

Club Ave

MOUNT LARCOM

Mount Larcom State School

Raglan St

MOUNT MORGAN

Mount Morgan School of Arts

33 Morgan St

MOUNT PERRY

Mount Perry Shire Hall

66 Heusman St

MOURA

Moura Tennis Club

12 Nott St

MULGILDIE

Mulgildie State School

2 Brigalow St

MUNDUBBERA

Mundubbera QCWA Hall

79 Lyons St

OAKWOOD

Oakwood State School

125 Oakwood School Rd

PROSTON

Proston Town Hall*

Rodney St

RIDGELANDS

Ridgelands State School

43 Dalma-Ridgelands Rd

ROLLESTON

Rolleston State School

16 Warrijo St

ROSEDALE

Rosedale Memorial Hall

77 James Street

RUBYVALE

Rubyvale Public Hall

7 Burridge Rd

SAPPHIRE

Sapphire Community Hall

Rethammel Rd

SHARON

Sharon State School

18 Sharon School Rd

SOUTH GLADSTONE

Gladstone South State School

153 Toolooa St

SOUTH KOLAN

Kolan South State School

2297 Gin Gin Rd

SPRINGSURE

Springsure State School

55 Eclipse St

STANWELL

Stanwell State School

10 Teakle St

TANNUM SANDS

Tannum Sands State High School

65 Coronation Dr

TAROOM

Taroom State School

5 Taroom St

TELINA

Uniting Church Hall

1 Uniting Place

THANGOOL

Thangool State School

58 Aerodrome Rd

THEODORE

Theodore RSL Hall

30 The Boulevard

TIERI

Tieri State School

Bottlebrush Lane

WALLAVILLE

Wallaville State School

7 Grey St

WEST GLADSTONE

Chanel College*

11 Paterson St

WEST GLADSTONE

Gladstone West State School*

cnr Boles St & Breslin St

WONDAI

Wondai Memorial Hall

cnr Scott St & MacKenzie St

WOORABINDA

TBA - Woorabinda*

TBC

WOWAN

Wowan State School

Don St

YANDARAN

Yandaran State School*

12 School Lane

YARWUN

Yarwun State School

35 Butler St

chris salisbury federal election 2019 flynn ken o'dowd tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics zac beers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Politics Former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke has died peacefully in his sleep this evening, with wife Blanche d’Alpuget at his side.

    Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    premium_icon Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    Politics Emergency meeting as MPs report abuse, fears