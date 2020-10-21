The LNP would support the Palaszczuk Government granting approvals to the languishing New Acland stage 3 expansion during caretaker period, on Tuesday urging the Premier to give it the green light.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and LNP mines spokesman Dale Last have written to Annastacia Palaszczuk claiming that approvals for the mine had been treated like a "political football" for several years.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during a visit to Wholesales Sands and Recycling on the Gold Coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The Courier-Mail last week revealed up to 75 per cent of New Hope Group's corporate office would be made redundant by the end of next month because of the ongoing uncertainty. The government has refused to give certainty around the mine because it's still before the courts.

Ms Frecklington and Mr Last wrote that the expansion was "reminiscent of the debacle with the Carmichael Mine project".

"The Department of Premier and Cabinet's 2020 State General Election Guidelines on the Caretaker Conventions section 2.2 provides major project approvals within government programs are normally deferred by ministers until after the caretaker period has ended unless the Minister consults with the Opposition spokesperson before making the decision," they wrote.

"We would support immediate approval of this project during caretaker mode and I am calling on you to urgently direct that these approvals proceed."

The LNP has previously promised to approve the expansion as a priority should it win government.

"Labor previously promised to allow the mine expansion if the Land Court ruled it could proceed, which it has since done," Ms Frecklington and Mr Last wrote.

Originally published as 'Political football': Push for mine approvals to save jobs