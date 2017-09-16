Political powers to dine with Rocky business leaders

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

THEIR faces are splashed across television screens, voices over the radio and beliefs printed across the pages of the paper.

But rarely is there a chance for business owners and industry leaders to get up close and personal with the state's political leaders.

Central Queenslanders will have the chance to talk about major issues in the region with premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, opposition leader Tim Nicholls and One Nation leaders Pauline Hanson and Steve Dickson speak in Rockhampton in the coming month.

The leaders will be hosted at three Capricorn Enterprise luncheons, where they'll talk about priority projects and host Q&A sessions with those attending.

POLITICAL LUNCH: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will visit Rockhampton for a business lunch. Tara Croser

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said it was part of the organisation's aim to allow business and industry leaders locally to become more informed on a range of topics.

No date has been set yet for the State Election, but it's likely to be hotly contested in the coastal seat of Keppel as well as Mirani where were historically held by the National Party.

Ms Carroll said Capricorn Enterprise was still hopeful of also being able to host someone from the Greens, however dates had not been confirmed.

"This political leaders forum was our initiative because we believe that all elections are important for business and industry and we're thrilled to be able to host three state political leaders,” she said.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030817anicholl

"Business and industry across many sectors are always keen to meet and hear from our political leaders first-hand because it's not often that people get the opportunity to get up close and personal to our political leaders.”

Ms Carroll said each leader had been asked to review the region's priority projects, including things like Rookwood Weir, with an expectation local questions will be focused on these issues.

"From the leaders perspective, they are keen to listen to business and industry in our region to hear what is important to them,” she said.