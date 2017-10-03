Political tensions rise over GKI resort inaction

IN THE wake of Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig hitting out at Tower Holdings' lack of progress at Great Keppel Island resort, the LNP candidate for Keppel has weighed in.

Keppel candidate Peter Blundell threw his support behind granting the GKI developers a casino licence after Cr Ludwig issued an ultimatum to them on Sunday saying, "enough is enough, make an immediate start or surrender the GKI lease”.

READ: Ludwig demands action on GKI, developers respond

Tower Holdings developers Towers Holdings chairman Terry Agnew and CEO Anthony Aiossa had defended their inability to get traction with the redevelopment after 10 years, citing difficulties with finding investors without a casino attached to the project and the extensive time taken to obtain the necessary approvals.

Tower Holdings Chairman Terry Agnew speaking at Yeppoon. Allan Reinikka ROK010515atower1

They found support from Mr Blundell who said the economic future of Keppel relied on getting real job creating projects like GKI moving without delay.

"It has been three years since approvals were granted to Tower Holdings to proceed with the development,” Mr Blundell said.

"There is one glaringly obvious omission and that is the granting of an integrated resort development license.

"This is the license that Brittany Lauga promised she would fight for to allow the development to proceed, but when the opportunity was presented by the LNP in 2016, Ms Lauga failed to cross the floor and now they are turning the investors into the scapegoats.”

He said there was a need to make sure there were strict conditions around any approval for an integrated license for Tower Holdings, needed in the current economic climate to attract investment.

If the lease of GKI was cancelled, Mr Blundell echoed the words of the developers saying progress on the island would be set back 10 years and it would not see the light of day any time soon.

LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell wants the GKI resort to be issued a casino licence and push ahead. Trish Bowman

"This sends a very negative message to other future investors and we run a serious risk of being known as the 'ghost resort town',” Mr Blundell said.

"Given that both Rockhampton and Livingstone Council are spending considerable effort attracting partnerships in China, this seems counter-productive.”

Mr Blundell was concerned the Keppel coast was spending big on projects that don't create new jobs and wealth, yet are still being paid for by the ratepayers and by business.

"As a former Mayor I understand that for a region to grow it must either increase its rate base (i.e. more people and more business) or decrease its spending (i.e. less services),” he said.

"The business community is suffering because of irresponsible government spending when what they really need is lower rates, lower costs and more people through its doors.

"These are the best chances we have to generate the income we need to grow and keep the momentum flowing, without punishing rate and tax increases.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she would respond to the comments raised by this story this afternoon.