Politicians argue on the best way forward for CQ apprentices

APPRENTICE INTAKE: Hastings Deering has been responsible for hiring a number of CQ locals for apprentices over the years.

THE federal government's debate on tax policy has inadvertently led to a broader discussion about the number of apprentices in Central Queensland.

In exchange for One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson's support for the proposed Coalition government's $65b corporate tax cuts, she offered a $60 million national apprenticeship pilot which would create 1000 apprentice roles throughout the regional Australia.

Despite the corporate tax cut proposal lacking the numbers and being shelved until May, the can of worms opened by the discussion on regional apprentice numbers has sparked animated discussion.

Shadow Minister For Skills and Apprenticeships Senator Doug Cameron and Queensland Senator Murray Watt savaged the deal, labelling it a "pathetic con job”.

APPRENTICE DEBATE: Labor Senators Doug Cameron and Murray Watt have attacked Senator Pauline Hanson accusing her of selling out CQ apprentices. MICK TSIKAS

"The Turnbull-Hanson deal will do next to nothing to arrest the decline in apprentice numbers,” the Labor senators said.

"Since Michelle Landry was elected as the Member for Capricornia and the Liberals won government, nearly 1500 apprenticeships have been lost in Capricornia alone.

"This new 'deal' doesn't even replace the number of apprentices lost in Capricornia, let alone the whole country.”

They said Queensland wide, the number of lost apprentices goes up to over 30,000, across Australia, 140,000 apprenticeships have been lost.

"One Nation have been bought off with an empty promise to replace less than one per cent of the apprenticeships that have been lost under the LNP government,” the senators said.

"The 2017 Budget cut a further $637 million from Tafe training and apprenticeships and their proposed 'Skilling Australians Fund' - supposed to deliver 300,000 apprenticeships - had been widely panned as unworkable.”

If elected they said Labor would implement a comprehensive and fully funded plan that would support Tafe and boost apprentice numbers.

Senator Hanson responded to the criticism saying the apprenticeship pilot program is new money for rural and regional apprentices including students who are wondering what lies ahead of them when they finish school towards the end of this year.

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson stands by her plan to boost regional apprentice numbers. LUKAS COCH

"For over 20 years, I have pushed for my apprenticeship program where the Government would pay 75% of an apprentice's first year's wage, followed by 50% the second year, and finally 25% of the third year,” Senator Hanson said.

"I have personally lobbied this Coalition Government for an uptake in apprentices and implement my apprenticeship program for rural and regional Australia since I was elected.

"If Labor were serious about jobs and apprenticeships, they wouldn't leave a Tafe centre the size of a small town decaying away in Maryborough. One Nation committed in the last state election to re-open and revitalise some of these Tafes that were closed by both Labor and the LNP.”

She called on the Labor Party at state and federal level to get behind this regional job creating apprenticeship pilot scheme and stop the name calling and pure hatred towards One Nation.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Senators Watt and Cameron know too well that in order to have apprentices, you need to have jobs for them.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK160318cpineapple4

"With nearly 7000 apprentices currently in training, the biggest driver of apprenticeships in CQ is the coal mining industry, an industry Labor senators have an unfortunate record with,” Ms Landry said.

"Just last year, Senator Watt joined the Greens in their effort to pass a motion stating that, 'thermal coal... has no long-term future in Australia'.

"Central Queenslanders know that the greatest danger to apprenticeship figures is a Bill Shorten government hell-bent on securing Greens preferences instead of fighting - like I do - for real CQ jobs.”

