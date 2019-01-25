Politicians clash over picking up tab to spruce up GKI

GKI SUPPORT: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig (left), Capricorn Enterprise's Mary Carroll, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Labor leader Bill Shorten and Capricornia MP Russell Robertson take a spin on Keppel Konnections to announce a federal campaign promise for an additional $25 million for rejuvenating GKI.

GKI SUPPORT: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig (left), Capricorn Enterprise's Mary Carroll, Queensland Senator Murray Watt, Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Labor leader Bill Shorten and Capricornia MP Russell Robertson take a spin on Keppel Konnections to announce a federal campaign promise for an additional $25 million for rejuvenating GKI. Contributed

LINGERING questions over the final cost to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island stand in the way of a federal government cash injection.

This week, Labor leader Bill Shorten challenged the Federal Government to match their $25 million campaign promise to supplement the $25 million contribution by the Queensland Government towards mainland connected common-user water and electricity infrastructure on the island and support existing tourism operators, residents, and future tourism development projects.

While Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was please to hear about the money being put towards GKI, she raised questions over the final GKI Revitalisation Pilot Project, suggesting it could exceed the $50 million put on the table by state and federal Labor.

"The Capricorn Coast is a beautiful place, we need jobs all over Capricornia, but we can't be throwing money into the ocean without knowing what the actual cost of this is and I'm hearing that the costs are a lot more than $50 million,” Ms Landry said on Wednesday.

"We have to work out if its a $50 million project or a $100 million to do it, is that going to be a benefit to the community?

"I will always back projects that create jobs and have had their due diligence done; so far, this extension lead idea simply hasn't.”

In mid-January, Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack's office said the Queensland Government's application to the Regional Growth Fund for the GKI Rejuvenation Pilot had failed to proceed to Stage two (requiring the submission of a full business case) due to a highly competitive process and a failure to "meet the criteria eligibility benchmarks as there was not enough evidence in justifying its economic growth claims”.

The Queensland Government's Department of Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and the Commonwealth Games (DITID) spokesperson questioned Ms Landry's stance, providing a letter from Mr McCormack saying that saying government had ruled out providing funding for the project without requesting a business case or seeking a dollar value.

"All we need from the federal government is $25 million to get the job done,” the spokesperson said.

"But instead of putting her hand in her pocket, Michelle Landry just wants to play politics.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said this project was crucial to growing the region's tourism economy.

"It's time for Michelle Landry to stop whinging and finally commit federal funding - put up or shut up,” Mrs Lauga said.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said Labor had led the way on important infrastructure projects like the Rocky Ring Road and the Rockhampton Levee, and now lead by boosting jobs and tourism for GKI.

"It's not surprising that Michelle Landry and the LNP don't want to stand up for more jobs and an $80 million boost for the local economy,” Mr Robertson said.