Politicians on same page over regional migrant settlement

JOBS FIRST: One Nation candidate for Capricornia, Wade Rothery with party leader, Pauline Hansen Contributed

AS CONTROVERSY runs wild on social media, politicians from across the political spectrum appear to be in agreement on the issue of regional migration, at least in principal.

One Nation candidate for Capricornia, Wade Rothery this morning said it was "nonsense" to consider bringing more people to Rockhampton after media reports referred to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's comments last year that the city could handle another 10,000 people.

"We can't even look after the people we have here first," Mr Rothery said.

"That's what we need to do.

"We don't have the infrastructure or jobs. We just can't handle it.

"We need to build infrastructure, dams - we've got a huge river here that has a catchment that we can build the Fitzroy Gap Dam.

"That's what we need to focus on."

One Nation is focussed on youth unemployment and had a victory last year when leader, Pauline Hansen won a $60 million national apprenticeship pilot to skill-up regional young people in a bid to encourage companies to take on local labour rather than relying on foreign visa workers.

"Once we have apprentices doing their trades then we can look at bringing people in," Mr Rothery said.

"We need to train the youth, get these kids from school into trades, then we'll worry about immigration after that."

Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Shayne Neumann said the government had done nothing to address the use of temporary work visas that was leaving Rockhampton workers on the dole queue.

"Labor will make sure employers have to look for local Rockhampton workers first and we'll make sure local workers have the skills to do the job," he said.

Rockhampton-based LNP senator, Matt Canavan said without job creating investments, population increase would be a recipe for higher unemployment and lesser economic activity.