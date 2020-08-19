Politics in the Park plays with juvenile punishment

The LNP forum at Kershaw Gardens, with attending residents and media.

AS IF on queue, a screeching car on Moores Creek Road cut into Leyland Barnett’s call for stricter punishment of dangerous, juvenile driving.

At an LNP-organised ‘Politics in the Park’ forum at Kershaw Gardens today, Mr Barnett said “stupidity on our roads” was increasing.

“They (young drivers) believe they can get away with this behaviour,” he said.

“What message is that sending to our young people?”

The Evolution in Training driving instructor spoke of his niece, who died in a high-speed car crash, the scene of which was “not a pleasant sight”.

“It will get worse if we don’t do something about it,” Mr Barnett said.

Mr Barnett said offending youth needed to learn “respect for themselves, respect for the community, and respect for other people’s property” by paying fines or doing community service.

Evolution in Training driving instructor Leyland Barnett.

Road safety laws furnished most of the sunny session’s discussion, which was hosted by LNP figures, including Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, Mirani candidate Tracie Newitt, Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki, and Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie.

Their remit was to explain their party’s plans to be tougher on youth crime.

Mr Purdie, a former detective, said that soft laws were creating a “whole generation of bloody idiots”, referencing the Transport Accident Commission campaign.

“Lots of them (young drivers) know they don’t need to pay and they’ll just get a caution,” he said.

“Police have had a gutful.”

The seven attendees at the 11am meeting asked questions and mingled with the politicians until about 12.15pm.

One woman complained eclectically, first about bureaucracy and “buck-passing”, then about the crimes of Rockhampton’s juveniles.

She finally recommended the introduction of compulsory military service so that the youth might “learn something about discipline; learn something about respect”.

A woman (left) speaks with Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki about juvenile crime.

Mr Janetzki said metaphorically that “sun on their (juveniles’) backs and dirt under their fingernails”, encouragement to “earn and learn”, would set people on the right track.

Driving instructor Mr Barnett enquired whether the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was having the unfortunate side effect of disempowering teachers and parents.

To that, Mr Janetzki assured attendees that “Queensland Parliament makes laws for Queenslanders”.

The forum was one of three held today by the LNP.