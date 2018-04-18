Politics in the pub to address workforce casualisation

Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Brendan O'Connor said Labor's website will give workers that have "found themselves ripped off” or in a precarious work situation the opportunity to tell their story.

IT'S usually the place to be for a cold one on a Friday night, but today the Giddy Goat will be a place of political discussion.

Talk of casualisation and labour hire in Central Queensland is set to be the hot topic with politicians stopping in Rockhampton for a chat with workers, unions and employers about stopping unfair labour hire practices and the growing instance of insecure work.

Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Brendan O'Connor and Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, both agreed too many labour hire workers, particularly in Rockhampton, were being used to undercut the wages, conditions and job security of the rest of the workforce.

As part of his visit to regional Queensland this week, Mr O'Connor launched website, https://www.alp.org.au/labour_hire

Mr O'Connor said Labor's website will give workers that have "found themselves ripped off” or in a precarious work situation the opportunity to tell their story.

"Australians deserve secure jobs and decent wages, yet many labour hire workers feel insecure at work,” Mr O'Connor said.

"More than half of all labour hire workers have been with their employer for less than 12 months and they are twice as likely as other workers to want more hours each week.

"Insecure labour hire work, particularly in regional Queensland, makes it harder for workers to pay the bills and make ends meet, and nearly half of labour hire workers have families they need to support.”

Mr O'Connor said it was time for the scourge of unfair labour hire practices to end.

"Labor committed at the last election to examine the definition of 'casual' work and to set an objective test for determining when a worker is casual, to introduce a national labour hire licensing scheme and to crack down on sham independent contracting,” he said.

"Labor will continue to lead on policies for decent jobs and will continue to listen to workers about what they are experiencing in the workplace.”