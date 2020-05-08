POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

Tiffany Sheridan sent us this photo of ten week old Gunner, an American staffy X heeler

THE Morning Bulletin is on the hunt for Rockhampton's cutest dog, and we're one step closing to crowning a winner.

Here are our top 30 pups were determined by the amount of likes on The Morning Bulletin's facebook call out on Wednesday.

The winner of the poll will be announced on Monday, May 11.

Happy voting!

Presenting Millie and Archie.

But we need your help to the crown.

Here’s Skippa.

After we asked our readers to share their precious pooches, we were given an overwhelming response, an influx of photos.

Two beautiful girls, Angel and Ruby.

Simply vote for one of the following 30 puppy dogs to cast your verdict.

Here’s honky-tonkin’ Texas.

These top 30 options were picked with consideration of the most amount of 'likes' on our Facebook page.

Theo and Bailey.

Banjo keeps all the farm animals in line.

Tipsy shows her ‘good side’.

Biggie Smalls.

Willow.

Billy.

Wilson.

Boo Boo.

Oreo with Isabella.

Bundy-Bear..

Peggy and Eliza.

Pepper.

Charlie isn't too fond of cold mornings.

Dozer.

Brothers Presto and Oscar.

Dutch.

Freda.

Ginny.

Gunner.

Indie and Nala.

Moose.

Mr 18.

Raven.

Romie.

Scooby.

Rosie ‘gives good face’ as Madonna sang.