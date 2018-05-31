POLL: Have your say on what Rocky drivers are worst at

DRIVERS are throwing their money away on unnecessary fines, according RACQ.

Data from the Department of Main Roads has revealed drivers in Queensland were caught disobeying a raft of fundamental rules between November 1, 2016, and October 31, 2017, with more than 9270 Queensland drivers disobeyed stop signs.

In the central police region alone 1947 drivers failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection, 418 drivers ignored 'No Right Turn' signs and 509 drivers were caught for tailgating.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said drivers needed to ensure they followed the rules.

"It should be one of the easiest rules to understand but last year in the central police region we saw more than 2000 drivers fined for not stopping at a stop sign," Ms Ritchie said.

"Stop signs mean you must come to a fully controlled stop behind the line before you take off again. It's not rocket science."

Ms Ritchie said the laws may seem trivial to some drivers, but they were designed to make it safer for everyone on the road.

"It's up to every driver to brush up on the road rules before they get behind the wheel, and to ensure they follow them, ignoring these laws is risking your life and the lives of others."

Ignored road rules in the central police region - November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017: