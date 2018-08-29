POLL: Lagoon parking protest erupts in coast community

PARKING PAIN: Parking is at a premium at the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct.

OPPOSITION continues to grow to controversial plans to introduce paid parking around the popular Yeppoon Lagoon.

With parking at a premium on weekends, Livingstone Shire Council is considering implementing paid parking on Lagoon Place and Anzac Parade in a bid to prevent people from parking all day.

The council is looking at a range of options to manage parking including introducing paid parking around the immediate lagoon area and regulated parking in a number of precincts in Yeppoon.

Long-term options could include limited parking or paid parking.

Crowds gathered at the Yeppoon Lagoon today to celebrate the grand opening. Shayla Bulloch

Posting on social media, Desley Cowley blamed all day parkers as the problem.

"If people used the space responsibly it wouldn't be necessary to introduce paid parking," she said.

Lyn Hughes added: "No why should we have to pay to go, that will stop people go there."

Meanwhile, Alpina Dafur felt ratepayers should be treated differently to visitors.

"Give all ratepayers exempt parking like many councils do and make non ratepayers (visitors) pay around the lagoon area," she said.

"Works very well, and is fair for the Livingstone ratepayers."

Others like Matthew Newmann felt the reaction to paid parking was over the top.

"Cairns lagoon and CBD has paid parking, locals don't complain," he said.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokeswoman said no decision had yet been taken.

"Regulated parking in Yeppoon is still under consideration and council will undertake consultation prior to implementing any changes to the current regime."