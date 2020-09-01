POLL: Locals unhappy with RRC plan to revive Rocky’s Crest

CREST DEBATE: Are you supportive of Council using Rockhampton's Crest from the 1800s or would you like to see an updated version developed?

CREST DEBATE: Are you supportive of Council using Rockhampton's Crest from the 1800s or would you like to see an updated version developed?

NOT everyone is pleased with Rockhampton Regional Council's plans to dust off the city's old crest and bring it back into use for ceremonies, official correspondence and councillor business cards.

Created in the 1800s when the city was first declared, Rockhampton's crest tells the tale of a different time when the region bustled with gold mining, crocodiles and commerce, as the age of sails gave way to steam.

Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow said it had always carried images which represented the broader region.

She said Rockhampton's city crest (along with the Rockhampton Mayoral Chain) fell into disuse during the period of Council's amalgamation with Livingstone and it was time to look at bringing it back.

Mayor Margaret Strelow would like to experience the ‘sense of ceremony’ that came from using the Rockhampton crest.

"With amalgamation the crest was laid up for a few years, along with the Rockhampton Mayoral Chain, but we have really missed the sense of ceremony that comes with our historic crest," Cr Strelow said.

"Council recently resolved that it was time to bring the crest up-to-date. From the faded ink on crumbling paper our team of clever designers have copied the original crest over to the digital world so that we could look at it with fresh eyes.

"The crest itself isn't proposed for a change, however we've changed the words beneath it from Rockhampton 'City' Council to Rockhampton 'Regional' Council to reflect amalgamation and the breadth of our whole community."

She said the crest would be used to represent Council for both ceremonial and official business so it was important that it was reflective of who we were as a community.

"With that, we're now asking the public for feedback on the proposed changes," Mayor Strelow said.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION: Rockhampton Regional Council has dusted off Rockhampton's Crest and changed the words beneath it. While the crest itself wasn't proposed for a change, the public are being asked for their feedback.

The mayor said the medallion on the mayoral chain wouldn't require a change as it mentioned the 'City of Rockhampton' rather than the Council itself.

"It is envisaged that there would be additional gold clasps attached to recognise the broader region," she said.

Beyond altering the crest's wording, Council hadn't indicated a willingness to redesign the crest but judging by how much the image was panned by locals on social media, it might be something councillors may need to reconsider."

From an aesthetic perspective, locals described the crest as "too simplistic", "childish, done with MS paint", "too busy", "unprofessional", and "tacky colours".

Many complained the crest wasn't an accurate representation of the city and its people, noting the absence of a nod towards Rockhampton being the "Beef Capital".

The lack of acknowledgment of the traditional owners of the land, the Darumbal people, wasn't lost on several people.

April Jones asked, "where does this represent our Indigenous and multicultural community?"

James Pollard said it "needs more traditional land owner influence".

Helen-Alex Land asked "where is anything about our First Nation people in this?"

"To me it looks like it is promoting the Industrial Age at the turn of last century. It's supposed to be an update?"

Rockhampton Regional Council was approached for comment on the community's concerns and they will be added as they come to hand.

The Darumbal people were also contacted for comment.

The crest design consists of:

• A crocodile standing on rocks represents the river which was of major commercial and economic importance, while the rocks represent the limit of navigation (60km) from the mouth of the river.

• In the top left quadrant, gold miners working the many diggings in the region portray our region's rich gold history

• Boxes represent commerce and products of the region.

• The bottom left quadrant shows the original sailing ships serving the area, the first being the ElIida in 1854.

• The final quadrant represents the transition from sail to steam in the late 19th Century.

To have your say on the design, complete the poll before 15 September by heading here.