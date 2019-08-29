POLL OPENS: Top 30 finalists named for CQ's best pub

"Busy people get stuff done and we have always managed to get stuff done." Torin and Amy O'Brien at their new cafe the Dizzy Steer.

"Busy people get stuff done and we have always managed to get stuff done." Torin and Amy O'Brien at their new cafe the Dizzy Steer. Maddelin McCosker

THE Morning Bulletin's competition to determine CQ's favourite watering hole is shaping up to be a dinky-di tussle between pubs both old and new, rural and urban, scattered to all compass points around the region.

After shifting through almost 400 nominations, a poll has now launched featuring a list of the top 30 finals contenders vying for the prestige of being named the region's favourite drinking establishment.

From iconic traditional pubs like Rockhampton's Criterion and Great Western Hotels, through to Yeppoon's popular Railway Hotel, Mount Morgan's Grand Hotel, and outer-lying gems like the pubs at The Caves and Kabra, there's a CQ pub for all tastes, which local patrons are proud to support.

The youngest drink pouring business to appear in the field was the Dizzy Steer situated on East Lane, Rockhampton CBD's .

For two years, Dizzy Steer's owners and partners Torin and Amy O'Brien ran a Muay Thai gym upstairs and when they heard the cafe below's old owners say they were moving on, they jumped on the opportunity.

The couple work the bar themselves but things are getting busy and they plan to take on two part-time employees soon.

"When my wife and I started this we wanted to bring something different to Rocky, we travel a lot as I am a professional Muay Thai fighter, so all the cool things we see around the country like cocktail bars, comedy nights, heavy music and techno we were missing," Mr O'Brien said.

"It was clear we had to create a hub for it here ourselves and we have. The regular night club scene is not for us or lots of people our age and this seemed to be a great road to go down and have some fun along the way.

"We opened in April but started slow due to some health problems and injuries I had at the time, but it's full steam ahead now.

The O'Brien's are currently we are in the process of transforming from cafe to full-time bar.

"We are already holding many heavy metal and psy trance/techno nights with amazing local and out of town acts, but also hold many private functions from birthdays to hens nights and even wedding receptions and kids parties," he said.

"We have recently held our first professional whiskey tasting and have plans for regular premium whiskey/beer/wine tastings to come. Next month we have a string of live acts we can't wait.

"Most of our guests are such a cool crowd, grown up family people who want to party from time to time without the nonsense of millennial snowflakes."

The Dizzy Steer's listening party for the release of progressive metal band Tool's new album Fear Inoculum promises to be a special event this Saturday night.

"Tool have incredibly committed to serious fans and after waiting 13 years for a new album we felt it would be a very unique and cool event to host a listening party where we will play the new album in its entirety start to finish," he said.

"We have a great heavy metal base that will enjoy the night. So far it looks to be a awesome night of great people.

"Being a finalist is a bit unreal at this point as we have only just started operations and have so much change and growth to happen yet, incredibly humbling that the amazing regulars have already thrown their support behind us."