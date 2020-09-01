POLL RESULT: Is Keppel Kraken safe for kids?
A MAJORITY of respondents in a Morning Bulletin poll believe Yeppoon’s Keppel Kraken attraction is safe for children.
However, many people have left comments to the contrary on The Morning Bulletin’s Facebook page.
Of those who voted in the online poll which was posted yesterday and concluded today, 54 per cent voted “yes” to the Keppel Kraken being safe for children.
While 46 per cent of respondents voted “no.”
Livingstone Shire councillors, at the last monthly meeting, resolved to take the matter to the public via community consultation.
The Bully’s poll was separate to the council’s consultation process.
