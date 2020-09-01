Menu
Children eagerly wait for the ribbon to be cut for the official opening of the Keppel Kraken in Yeppoon. (Photo prior to social distancing).
News

POLL RESULT: Is Keppel Kraken safe for kids?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Sep 2020 5:00 PM
A MAJORITY of respondents in a Morning Bulletin poll believe Yeppoon’s Keppel Kraken attraction is safe for children.

However, many people have left comments to the contrary on The Morning Bulletin’s Facebook page.

Of those who voted in the online poll which was posted yesterday and concluded today, 54 per cent voted “yes” to the Keppel Kraken being safe for children.

While 46 per cent of respondents voted “no.”

Livingstone Shire councillors, at the last monthly meeting, resolved to take the matter to the public via community consultation.

The Bully’s poll was separate to the council’s consultation process.

