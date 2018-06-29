Poll result shows Capricornia opposes company tax cuts

PASSIONATE debate raged in the Australian Parliament this week over company tax reform but questions remain how much it will help the people of CQ.

Going into the parliamentary winter break yesterday, the Coalition government were forced to shelve their business tax reduction plan for larger companies (with a turnover above $50m) admitting they didn't have the numbers in the Senate.

A recent ReachTEL poll indicated a majority of people in Capricornia (40.7 per cent) disapproved of the tax cut with strong level of disapproval across all non-LNP party aligned supporters.

Going on the offensive, Queensland Senator Murray Watt described the effectiveness of the proposed company tax cuts backed by member for Capricornia Michelle Landry as "barely trickling down to Central Queensland”.

"Only eight businesses based in Capricornia will benefit while the banks and big business in Sydney and Melbourne will get an $80 billion tax cut,” Senator Watt said.

"The tragedy is that Ms Landry is also supporting cuts to local schools, hospitals and apprenticeships to pay for a tax cut for the banks.”

He accused Ms Landry of putting Mr Turnbull, Canberra and big business above the needs of Central Queensland saying it was about time that Capricornia had a local member who wasn't afraid to put our local community first.

Ms Landry shrugged off Labor's criticism saying the gulf between the Government and the opposition had never been broader when it came to helping CQ families.

"Central Queenslanders can see the difference between the Government and Labor comes down to one question; "who owns your money?” Ms Landry said.

"We want to make sure Central Queenslanders can keep more of what they've earned in their pocket and help them earn more of it in the first place.

"When I run into people in the street in Rocky or markets at Yeppoon, I never find someone who wants to pay more tax.”

She said families and businesses were finding it hard enough to make their budgets balance and didn't need the Government slipping its hand further into their pocket each year.

"That's why we are delivering tax relief for individuals and tax relief for businesses,” she said.

"Dozens of family businesses right across CQ will benefit from July 1 as we drop the company tax rate for every business with turnover up to $50 million.

"This means more money left in the local economy to deliver jobs and wages and growth.”

Ms Landry said her Government was implementing a positive plan to benefit the people of Capricornia and make our communities and local economies stronger - which she said was in stark contrast with "an Opposition that would shut our coal sector down, push taxes up, and drive wages through the floor”.

"In order to continue the record funding we are delivering for our schools and hospitals, we need a strong economy. A strong economy relies on investment. Investment relies on the tax rate,” she said.

"Central Queenslanders have seen the impact businesses large and small have on the economy and know that greater investment means more jobs and better jobs.

"We need a system that ensures taxes are lower, simpler, and fairer; that's what this LNP Government is delivering.”