POLL RESULT: Winner of cutest pooch contest revealed

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
11th May 2020 1:37 PM
AN adorable Yeppoon dog has been named the region’s cutest pooch over the weekend.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin’s readers were asked to participate in a voting poll, and took to it like ducks to water.

Thirty per cent of voters helped crown Tiffany King and Connor Williams’ 12-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier crossed with Australian cattle dog when the poll ended on Monday.

The couple have enjoyed Gunner’s company for the past five weeks since they adopted him.

“Gunner is extremely loyal, loving and playful … he is smart and loves the chasing crabs on the beach,” Ms King said.

Ms King said her puppy sits patiently during outings while she sips her latte from Yeppoon cafe, Chapter.

Gunner is so photogenic in the garden.
“We love Gunner’s playfulness and curiosity the most, the way he runs up to you when he sees you from across the yard and gives you a guilty look if you catch him getting into mischief.

When asked why she believed readers voted him the cutest pooch, she said it was simply “because of his puppy dog eyes”.

Second place in the poll went to Bundy-Bear, followed by Rosie in third.

Fourth place was a tie between Dutch and Tipsy.

