Hunters & Collectors have announced their 2020 tour.
POLL RESULT: Would you see Hunters and Collectors live?

Sean Fox
by
7th Aug 2019 4:34 PM
STRONG support has been shown for a Hunters & Collectors concert in Rockhampton after the band recently announced they'd reform for a series of shows across the country.

Yesterday we asked you - our readers if you'd watch the iconic Australian rock band live and after counting votes on our Facebook post today, we heard your answer loud and clear - it was a Yes!

READ: Iconic band reforms to headline epic rock show

Across 24 hours, The Morning Bulletin recorded 201 votes - 108 readers expressed their enthusiasm for the prospect, which indicated great support if there was a concert planned for Rockhampton.

Surprisingly, 93 people told us they wouldn't pay their hard-earned money to see the band live.

While the Throw Your Arms Around Me hit-makers left Rockhampton out of their tour schedule this time around and instead chose Cairns for an April gig, the million-dollar question is: Will they feed the hunger of their Rockhampton fans?

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

