Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the ALPQ state conference last weekend. Picture: Mark Cranitch
News

Poll results: Palaszczuk’s massive fall from grace

by Steven Wardill, Sarah Vogler
30th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has suffered a massive fall from grace with the Premier's popularity plummeting to its lowest level since she was elected in 2015.

An exclusive Courier Mail/YouGov poll has revealed Ms Palaszczuk's standing as Queensland's preferred premier has dropped 13 per cent in just six months.

Just 34 per cent of Queenslanders now think the long-serving Labor leader is best placed to run the state, down from 47 per cent in February.

However, support for LNP Leader Deb Frecklington only edged forward marginally by two per cent to 29 per cent with the number of Queenslander uncommitted about either leader surging to 37 per cent.

 

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk became Leader of the Opposition in 2102 after Labor was defeated by the Campbell Newman-led LNP.

But she became Premier in 2015 after Labor regained power and won a second term in 2017.

annastacia palaszczuk editors picks poll queensland yougov

