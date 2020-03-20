Poll results reveal Rocky voter’s election priorities

FINANCIAL STRESS: Rocky’s voters are hurting in the hip pocket and their number one priority is keeping council rates low.

FINANCIAL STRESS: Rocky’s voters are hurting in the hip pocket and their number one priority is keeping council rates low.

WITH so many issues around the Rockhampton region to consider leading up to the Local Government Election, the results coming in from The Morning Bulletin’s comprehensive readers’ poll has helped narrow down the list of the community’s priorities.

Leading the (non-scientific) poll results was the need for Rockhampton Regional Council to go easy on residents’ hip pockets by keeping rate rises at or below CPI, gathering 15 per of the vote.

While reducing crime falls largely within the State Government’s realm of responsibility, there are plenty of people (11 per cent) who would like to see the local government playing a more active role in this process including developing an effective youth engagement strategy to combat juvenile crime (four per cent).

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across all Rockhampton

Helping businesses prosper was another key priority with nine per cent of voters wanting to see RRC attracting new businesses to the area while also supporting local businesses to grow, create and protect jobs (six per cent) and doing more to revive Rocky’s ailing CBD (two per cent).

Promising to flood proof South Rockhampton residents and businesses while keeping the Bruce Highway open, the RRC driven South Rockhampton Flood Levee Project has been plagued by cost blow outs (currently estimated to cost $189 million) and has divided community opinion.

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

The poll found that nine per cent of voters would rather see the levee project stopped compared to the two per cent who would like to see it delivered as planned.

Another big issue was the debate over extending Rockhampton’s boundaries to take in fringe Livingstone suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale with nine per cent of voters in favour of the idea.

A perennial priority was the need to improve the region’s roads, intersections and footpaths (five per cent).

The community was also supportive of delivering new infrastructure projects and facilities (four per cent) including raising the barrage to increase water security (four per cent), upgrading Rockhampton Airport to international flights (three per cent) and supporting the construction of a major sports stadium (three per cent).

Many readers are supportive of RRC’s plan to raise the Fitzroy River barrage to boost the region’s water security.

The Morning Bulletin’s readers will have the opportunity over the next week to read how RRC’s mayoral and councillor candidates respond to questions relating to these key issues.

Top five issues