POLL: Rocky event drew 20,000 people, should we do it again?

ROB Alexander would love nothing more than to see the Lights of Christmas become a permanent fixture on Rockhampton's events calendar.

The Cathedral College principal was instrumental in bringing the stunning light projection show to the city for the first time in December and it proved a huge success.

More than 20,000 people viewed the show which was beamed onto the William St facade of St Joseph's Cathedral over seven nights in the countdown to Christmas.

"I think it was a great community event. It was a feel-good event which really brought the community together and also showcased that magnificent building," Mr Alexander said.

"I don't think we fully appreciate that we have one of the most beautiful cathedrals in Australia right on our doorstep."

Mr Alexander said spectator numbers grew as the week rolled on as awareness of the show grew through word of mouth, media reports and social media.

"It took a few nights to warm up. We had about 1500 people on the first night but later in the week we were getting between 3000 and 4000 each night.

"The Friday was particularly big, with about 1000 people at the first of the eight screenings that night."

Mr Alexander said he was keen to investigate the possibility of the show being staged again but that would ultimately be determined by community interest and ongoing support from the Rockhampton Regional Council and the business community which had made it a reality the first time.

"We would love to know people's thoughts on that and of course we would need to talk to the council, businesses and various other groups to see if they would support us again," he said.

"Some businesses have already come forward and indicated they would be interested if it was to happen again.

"During the week, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive and people were really excited to see something like this here.

"Not every city in Australia can do it and I think it would be great to make it an annual event for Rockhampton."