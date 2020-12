Freehand design by Shades of Beauty

READERS we have your nominations for the best nail technicians in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

Top Spa, Allenstown Square

We received more than 100 comments on the call-out for nominations and here they are in a poll.

Top Spa, Stockland Rockhampton.

Please vote for your favourite below.

Voting will close at 12pm on Thursday December 24.

Reader poll Who is Rocky/ Cap Coast's best nail tech? Brodie and Tegan, Nailed It Beauty Parlour

Michaela, Voguish Beauty

Pixie's Dream Nails

Awesome Nails, East St

Dream Nails by Chuc

Maree, Nail Creations, Farnborough

Beauticia Beauty and Nails, Gracemere

Amanda Smith, Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic

Awesome Nails, Stockland Rockhampton

Tracey Rowley Hair, Nails and Beauty

Emily. Nikitas Hair, Body and Beauty

Simone, Harbelle Beauty

Kerry, D'Kal Nails and Body

Amelia, Amelia's Salon

Top Spa, Stockland Rockhampton

Kara, Shades of Beauty

Nails by Migaa

Top Nail, Allenstown Square

Stylash Aesthetics by Shannah

Kylie, Reigning Beauty

Vicki Wilson Nail Technician Exclusive

Mandy's Nail and Beauty

Belle Angel Nails

Ammara Beauty and Cosmetics

Diva Nail Designs by Leah

Amy, My Place Hair and Beauty

Nails by Samantha Jayde Vote View Results

Diva Nail Designs by Leah.