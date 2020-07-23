POLL: Vote for the CQ cutie with the cheekiest smile

Vote now to decide who has the cheekiest grin. The poll closes at midnight Sunday.

WHEN The Morning Bulletin asked readers to send in photos of Rockhampton/Cap Coast's cutest bubs, we were overwhelmed by the response.

We decided to split them into categories to spread as much baby love as possible.

Baby Oliver White won our first poll.

This one will decide the cutie with the cheekiest grin, so cast your vote and share the poll so your friends and family can get involved too.

Voting will close at midnight Sunday.

We plan to run several more categories, including most stylish bub, so keep an eye out for those.

The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's Cutest Bub for 2020.