Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vote now to decide who has the cheekiest grin. The poll closes at midnight Sunday.
Vote now to decide who has the cheekiest grin. The poll closes at midnight Sunday.
News

POLL: Vote for the CQ cutie with the cheekiest smile

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN The Morning Bulletin asked readers to send in photos of Rockhampton/Cap Coast's cutest bubs, we were overwhelmed by the response.

We decided to split them into categories to spread as much baby love as possible.

Baby Oliver White won our first poll.

This one will decide the cutie with the cheekiest grin, so cast your vote and share the poll so your friends and family can get involved too.

Voting will close at midnight Sunday.

We plan to run several more categories, including most stylish bub, so keep an eye out for those.

The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's Cutest Bub for 2020.

Photo Gallery Poll

Vote for the CQ cutie with the cheekiest grin

Vote in this poll

cutest bubs poll the morning bulletin poll
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not good enough’: Doc broke quarantine after hot spot visit

        premium_icon ‘Not good enough’: Doc broke quarantine after hot spot visit

        News Health Minister Steven Miles has slammed a Queensland doctor fined for breaking quarantine after returning from a declared coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne.

        Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        premium_icon Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        News Rockhampton Police officers are impressed with the work of community members.

        Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        premium_icon Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        News Rockhampton’s two state-run homes will take on dozens of new full-time nurses.

        Man arrested after alleged armed incident in Berserker

        premium_icon Man arrested after alleged armed incident in Berserker

        Breaking Police formed cordon near the Kalka Shades hockey field