POLL: What stores should come to Rockhampton?

A Lush store in Sydney. Lush is one of the most popular choices for brands people would like to see in Rockhampton. TRACEY NEARMY

RETAIL therapy continues to prove popular in Rockhampton, but if reader comments are anything to go by there are plenty more brands locals would like to see in the city.

Renee Weaver said Mecca Maxima, which offers over 100 makeup and cosmetic brands, would be ideal given the region's growing population.

Cosmetics brands and clothing were among the most popular suggestions, with requests for Sephora, Glassons, Zara, Tempt, Valley Girl, Sketchers, and more plus size clothing options for men and women.

Last week, Stockland Rockhampton revealed a new Bonds mega-store and Made in CQ, a collective of handmade products.

There were hundreds of suggestions from Morning Bulletin readers on Facebook and we've put together a poll, where you can vote for the store you'd most like to see below.

Makeup artist Ms Weaver said extra variety would be beneficial for everyone.

Mecca Maxima in Toowoomba. Meghan Harris

"We have such a high population of young people which these stores would definitely suit and would also cater for other age groups," she said.

"So many people from smaller towns come to Rocky for all of their shopping and it's time we got more of a variety instead of the same store concepts all the time.

Rockhampton makeup artist Renee Weaver would love to see Mecca Maxima come to the region. Facebook

"We also have a lot of working makeup artists like myself in the area who constantly have to online order to get our Mecca products for clients and it would save us having to online order.

"It would bring even more big brands to the area that everyone loves that we haven't seen in Rocky before."

Ethical beauty and cosmetics company Lush, known for luxurious bath bombs and face masks, was also among the most popular suggestions.

European chain department store TK Maxx. Contributed

Japanese discount store Daiso, where everything is $2.80, was also in high demand among readers hoping to bag a bargain.

Department stores Myer, David Jones, and TK Maxx were again popular choices, along with IKEA.

A Gold Class cinema was also suggested, but plans revealed last year show that Stockland Rockhampton are already looking to expand the entertainment precinct and may be including a luxury cinema.

The company also has plans to build a new discount department store near KMart.

The poll will run until Sunday evening.