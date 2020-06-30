POLL: Where do you want to see a Rocky sports stadium?

Rocky Sports Club proposal for a multi-purpose stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and could handle a crowd of 16,000 by adding temporary additional seats.

Rocky Sports Club proposal for a multi-purpose stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and could handle a crowd of 16,000 by adding temporary additional seats.

THE prospect of a Rockhampton sports stadium may be the healthiest it has looked in quite some time, but exactly where it will be located remains increasingly unclear.

One Nation has thrown its support behind the Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry's calls to fund the new Rocky Stadium, an idea floated by Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker.

Senator Hanson has joined Rockhampton candidate, Torin O'Brien in backing the proposed $23 million-dollar project, announcing if One Nation claims the seat of Rockhampton in October, it will be given the green light.

Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Torin O'Brien

"From the moment the plans were revealed, I could see the benefit not only to sporting groups but to the community as a whole," Senator Hanson said.

It is the second run at a push for funding towards Rocky Stadium in a year and a half for One Nation.

Senator Hanson joined Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery (now candidate for Keppel) in March, 2019 to launch a campaign promise of $20m towards the project.

But, Rocky Sports Club is not the only potential site for a new stadium.

Browne Park, the home ground of Central Queensland's top tier rugby league team, the CQ Capras, has also been at the centre of a prolonged State Government funding tease after strong advocacy from Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park

"Labor's $80 million (rumoured) proposal to redevelop Browne Park is disingenuous and won't happen," Senator Hanson said.

"The Browne Park suggestion is a pie in the sky project with no hope and he should drop the act."

Candidate for Rockhampton, Torin O'Brien met with Rocky Sports Club co-founder, Mr Shuker last week and said the shovel ready project wasprecisely what the region needed.

"The benefits of this shovel ready stadium will not only benefit Rockhampton but the whole of Central Queensland," he said.

"Not only will there finally be a capacity to host concerts in the heart of our city, but it doubles as a venue to host larger, more prestige state events that Rockhampton would otherwise be overlooked for."

STADIUM ALTERNATIVE: Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker recently inspected the Redcliffe Stadium and believes one similar could be built at Victoria Park, Rockhampton.

Mr O'Brien also said the stadium would be capable of hosting NRL games if built.

Adding to a growing list of election promises, One Nation's Rockhampton candidate pledged his full support to a stadium.

Senator Hanson also cemented her commitment to the project, saying she would be in the ear of Federal Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.

"Don't you worry, I'm meeting with Mathias again next week and you can be sure I'll be reminding him of my commitment to see this project built when I see him," Senator Hanson said.

While nothing is set in stone on either prospective stadium, it appears Rockhampton has a decision to make come October.

Let us know where, or even if, you would like to see a Rockhampton sports stadium in the poll below.