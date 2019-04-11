CAPRICORNIA VOTES: Vote in the Bully's poll for your preferred candidate for the May 19 Federal Election.

Contributed

STOCK up on democracy sausages because Australian voters are off to the polls on May 18 to decide which politician will represent the seat of Capricornia and which political party will run the country.

The Morning Bulletin is running a poll to test the support for Capricornia's candidates in the early stages of the election campaign to compare to another poll closer to the election date.

Please vote below for your preferred candidate:

Reader poll Which Capricornia candidate do you plan to vote for in the 2019 federal election? Greens - Paul Bambrick

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Labor - Russell Robertson

One Nation - Wade Rothery

LNP (Nationals) - Michelle Landry

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon Vote View Results

Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow.