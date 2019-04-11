Menu
CAPRICORNIA VOTES: Vote in the Bully's poll for your preferred candidate for the May 19 Federal Election.
Politics

POLL: Which Capricornia candidate do you plan to vote for?

Leighton Smith
by
11th Apr 2019 9:30 AM

STOCK up on democracy sausages because Australian voters are off to the polls on May 18 to decide which politician will represent the seat of Capricornia and which political party will run the country.

The Morning Bulletin is running a poll to test the support for Capricornia's candidates in the early stages of the election campaign to compare to another poll closer to the election date.

Please vote below for your preferred candidate:

Which Capricornia candidate do you plan to vote for in the 2019 federal election?

Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow. 

