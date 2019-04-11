POLL: Which Capricornia candidate do you plan to vote for?
STOCK up on democracy sausages because Australian voters are off to the polls on May 18 to decide which politician will represent the seat of Capricornia and which political party will run the country.
The Morning Bulletin is running a poll to test the support for Capricornia's candidates in the early stages of the election campaign to compare to another poll closer to the election date.
Please vote below for your preferred candidate:
Reader poll
Which Capricornia candidate do you plan to vote for in the 2019 federal election?
Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow.