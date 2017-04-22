'Empty': Epic fight brewing over CQ jobs as workers lose out

YOUTH unemployment has been an ongoing issue in the Central Queensland region and the LNP claim they have the plans to turn this around.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in the past year the number of unemployed young people in the region has increased by 400 rising from 11.5 per cent to 12.6 per cent.

Shadow Treasurer and Shadow Minister for Small Business Scott Emerson said Queensland Labor's plans weren't working and young people were missing out.

"The latest ABS figures show Labor's jobs mantra is just empty rhetoric from Annastacia Palaszczuk and the young people of Rockhampton are the losers," Mr Emerson said.

"Since Labor was elected 2,300 youth jobs have simply disappeared from the Fitzroy region and the youth unemployment rate has risen a massive three points from 9.6 to 12.6 per cent."

WE WANT JOBS! Politician are getting on the front foot of the jobs talk with the election not too far away. Mike Richards GLA210417NRGP

Mr Emerson said only the LNP could restore business confidence and get investment flowing to create jobs across Central Queensland.

"Our plan includes a $5,000 Queensland Apprenticeship incentive for small business; $500 Tools for Tradies vouchers; a $4,000 Job Start Incentive; together with discounts on Work Cover premiums for small business."

Employment Minister Grace Grace disagreed and pointed to the success of the Back to Work "Youth Boost" regional jobs package which had so far assisted 187 local youths aged 15-24.

"I've seen first-hand how this fantastic program is transforming the lives of local jobseekers - it's delivering real jobs for real people," she said.

MP Bill Bryne said since the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative was re-instated in July 2015, 256 people had gained employment and 58 had gone on to further training in Rockhampton.

He said although there was no silver bullet to combat youth unemployment, the solution lay in creating the conditions for investment and growth using fiscal discipline in combination with targeted programs such as Skilling Queenslanders for Work and the Back to Work initiatives to build a mechanism that works.