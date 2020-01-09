Pollies split on hazard reduction plan to address bushfires Pollies split on fuel load reduction strategy

HAZARD reduction burning in Central Queensland has come into political focus as one of the key issues to be addressed before the region begins preparations for the next bushfire season.

Seizing on figures tabled to state parliament revealing QFES had been unable to carry out the full number of planned hazard-reduction burns for the past four years, Deputy Leader of the LNP Tim Mander and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan have gone on the attack.

“Only 54 per cent of backburning has happened against their targets over that four year period,” Mr Mander said.

“We want to see those targets met, they were given for a reason because it was deemed as reducing the risk of bushfires.”

Senator Canavan said everywhere he went after last year’s Queensland bushfires, the message on the ground was “there’s been too few cool burns and too many restrictions on land clearing”.

ON THE ATTACK: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has slammed Queensland Government's failure to reach its controlled burn targets over the past four years.

He dismissed the “barefaced excuses” offered by Commissioner Greg Leach and the Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford who said “bushfire seasons were starting earlier and running longer, shrinking the window of time to conduct mitigation activities safely”.

“The question for the State Government is if the fire season is longer and the opportunity to do hazard reductions is a shorter period, what have you done to more intensely do that in a smaller a space of time?” Senator Canavan said.

“We do still have time to do these things, maybe we need to change how we do them, maybe there needs to be more people applied in a seasonal framework to do that.”

The Senator also blamed the Queensland Government’s vegetation management laws for contributing to the problem, creating fear and uncertainty for land holders - a point disputed by Mr Crawford who said “laws about how landholders manage firebreaks are the same as they were nearly 20 years ago and nothing has changed under this government”.

“More than one million hectares of protected areas like National Parks were treated in 2019 – the most in six years. We listen to the experts to responsibly manage fuel loads, whereas the LNP sacked 60 rangers.

“The Palaszczuk Government has approved on average 27,463 hazard reduction permits each year since 2015. That’s more permits than the LNP ever endorsed.”

He said it was ultimately up to landholders to decide the timing of mitigation burns with ongoing drought and the need to preserve fodder for livestock.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga found herself in agreement with Senator Canavan’s view that increased hazard mitigation should occur within the smaller windows of time.

ADDRESSING CRITICISM: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said hazard reductions weren't able to be reached due to challenging weather conditions.

“What I’d love to see is a concentration of resources in those cool burn months so land holders need to start preparing now, and think about the proactive ways they can prevent bushfires on their properties for when the cool burn months start,” Ms Lauga said.

She disputed Mr Mander’s insistence that the targets be met urging him to visit CQ and witness the realities faced by local fireys for himself.