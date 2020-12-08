POLLING DAY: When the Rocky by-election could be called

The mayoral chair has been vacant since Margaret Strelow tendered her resignation on November 9, 2020.

A NEW mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council must be appointed by February 3, according to the Local Government Act.

The Act states the vacant office must be filled within two months after the office becomes vacant.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has advised that as new legislation was approved on December 4, the office must be filled by February 3.

The Morning Bulletin understands a by-election would be held in mid-January to allow time for vote counting.

This means those running in the election will be campaigning over the Christmas and New Year period.

Official dates are expected to be announced by ECQ tomorrow.

If a sitting councillor is successful as mayor, that division would need to go to the polls again to replace that vacancy.