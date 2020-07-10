Poms on ropes as Windies skipper runs riot

West Indies captain Jason Holder said "my Test is far from over" after he rocked England with a career-best six-wicket haul on the second day of the series opener at Southampton.

Holder, the world's top-ranked all-rounder, took 6-42 as England were dismissed for 204 to surpass his previous Test-best of 6-59 against Bangladesh at Kingston two years ago.

It was the sixth time in his last 10 Tests that the towering paceman had taken five or more wickets in an innings, with this return including the prize scalp of rival all-rounder and stand-in England captain Ben Stokes.

West Indies have not won a Test series in England since 1988 but they hold the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 success in the Caribbean last year - when Holder made an unbeaten double century in an opening win at his Barbados home ground.

"I have done a good job so far but my Test is far from over," Holder said after bad light forced an early close with West Indies 1-57, a deficit of 147 runs.

"I have a massive contribution to make with the bat," the 28-year-old added.

Holder had been struggling with an ankle injury in the lead-up to the series - the first Test campaign since lockdown -- but still troubled England with his accuracy and late movement.

West Indies had twice dropped Stokes, second in the Test all-rounder rankings, before Holder had him caught behind for 43, the top score of the innings, to end a stand of 67 with Jos Buttler (35).

"It was a big wicket to get," said Holder.

"We put down two chances and he was looking to make us pay.

"His partnership with Jos was starting to blossom into something that could really hurt us.

"But I was getting just enough movement to keep him at bay, keep him playing and eventually got the edge."

England opted to leave out veteran paceman Stuart Broad and deploy fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together for the first time in a Test.

But although both Archer and Wood topped speeds of 90 mph, it was James Anderson - England's all-time most successful Test bowler - who took the lone wicket of John Campbell.

