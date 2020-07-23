Pony club among winners of Cap Coast sports club approvals

The Caves Pony Club was one of five community groups to have their tenure agreements with Livingstone Shire Council extended for 12 months.

The Caves Pony Club was one of five community groups to have their tenure agreements with Livingstone Shire Council extended for 12 months.

FIVE sport and community groups have had their tenure agreements with Livingstone Shire Council extended for 12 months.

The not-for-profit organisations which rely on the use of council controlled land or facilities are:

- The Caves Pony Club

- Capricorn Coast Historical Society

- Capricorn Coast Mallet Sports Club

- Emu Park and District Men’s Activity Shed

- Sailability Capricornia

The tenure agreements were up for renewal and on Tuesday councillors delivered the groups good news.

“These are five not-for-profit community organisations that do a great service to our community, but bring in individuals that also do a great service, and it’s really important that we continue to look after them,” Cr Pat Eastwood said.

OTHER LIVINGSTONE SHIRE NEWS:

GET READY: Clubs eligible for $30k in grants

Regulated parking to return to Yeppoon CBD