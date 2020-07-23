Pony club among winners of Cap Coast sports club approvals
FIVE sport and community groups have had their tenure agreements with Livingstone Shire Council extended for 12 months.
The not-for-profit organisations which rely on the use of council controlled land or facilities are:
- The Caves Pony Club
- Capricorn Coast Historical Society
- Capricorn Coast Mallet Sports Club
- Emu Park and District Men’s Activity Shed
- Sailability Capricornia
The tenure agreements were up for renewal and on Tuesday councillors delivered the groups good news.
“These are five not-for-profit community organisations that do a great service to our community, but bring in individuals that also do a great service, and it’s really important that we continue to look after them,” Cr Pat Eastwood said.
