Pony club receives funding to help rebuild after arson attack

ROCKHAMPTON region councillors have donated $8000 to the Crompton Park Hack and Pony Club after its canteen was burnt to the ground last month.

Mayor Margaret Strelow ($7500) and Councillor Ellen Smith ($500) have donated funds out of their councillor discretionary fund to “assist with rebuilding the canteen building after the building was set alight and destroyed”.

The incident occurred on November 25 around 6.30am at the club’s grounds on the Capricorn Hwy at Fairy Bower.

It is believed to have been an arson attack.

The entire building, adjoining patio structure and contents were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A large fridge-freezer and airconditioning unit were also stolen from the clubhouse.

Club president Lisa Abbott said it was absolutely fantastic to hear about the donation and she praised councillors Strelow and Smith.

The club has been exploring its options and Ms Abbott also praised the officers for their “fantastic advice and support”.

Club officials are in the process of sorting out their insurance and being assessed.

The club is on a summer break and the next meet is planned for the first weekend in February.

It is envisioned they won’t have the “convenience of having food and drink for the foreseeable future”.

“We hope to rebuild with something that is more resilient for both flood and fire, taking more time and funds,” Ms Abbott said.

“The donation from the mayor and Councillor Smith is a good step forward but we still have a lot of fundraising and grant submissions to do.”

Ms Abbott said a sink had also been stolen from the rubble.

Gracemere Pony Club had copper wire stolen from its hot water system recently.

Police media told The Morning Bulletin this week no one had been charged at this stage and investigations were ongoing.

It was noted the fire occurred while a total fire ban was in place.