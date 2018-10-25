Poo nappies spark vicious fight

A WIFE who threw a bag of soiled baby nappies at her husband, was then allegedly assaulted and strangled by her angry spouse.

The man, aged in his 30s, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with two offences: a strangulation/choking domestic violence offence at Redbank Plains on October 23; and being a licensed weapon holder he failed to safely secure them in storage.

He has since been granted bail with strict conditions including to wear an electronic tracking device.

When he first sought bail, magistrate Andy Cridland recommended he first get legal advice before making his application.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull opposed bail, saying the man was in a show-cause situation.

He said police received a triple-000 call at 11.30am from the man's wife, saying she'd been assaulted by her husband.

In her version of what took place, she threw a toddler's soiled nappy bag at her husband laying on a bed, saying "you need to put these in the f---ing bin."

The bag hit him in the head. She alleged he came at her and grabbed her throat with both hands.

As she fell, she hit a window sill.

"She says he began squeezing her throat to the point that she could not breathe. She thought she might die," Sgt Turnbull said.

"She tried to scream but only a groan emerged."

The woman alleged she tried to hit and scratch him to escape from his grip but was not powerful enough. The husband said he was going to kill her.

Sgt Turnbull said the wife threw a soiled nappy after telling her husband to do household chores.

"He picked it up and threw the bag at her. Then he ran 4m to her," Sgt Turnbull said.

Sgt Turnbull said the man said he'd used both hands and squeezed her throat, saying he'd lost control when he realised what he was doing and stopped.

Hearing the details, Mr Cridland stopped the application and insisted the man get legal representation. The application was adjourned.

He returned to court represented by lawyer Allana Davie. Ms Davie said his wife had since left the family home and he would return there.

Mr Cridland imposed 15 conditions, including wearing electronic tracking device, a curfew that would allow him to work late shifts, and regular reporting to police. His matters are adjourned to November 14.