Beagle Harvey slips down cliff on the Sunshine Coast but firefighters come to the rescue.
Pets & Animals

Beagle's ruff moment when he falls down em-bark-ment

by Isabella Magee
10th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
THIS troublesome beagle found himself in a 'ruff' situation this morning after he over-estimated his adventurous paw-sonality.

The cheeky dog Harvey, 11, is known to do his own thing, walking along the wrong side of the handrail when things went wrong.

He was with his owner before he fell 10m over Point Cartwright's cliff near the lighthouse about 8am this morning.

Landing into a bush the fall was bittersweet, as Maroochydore QFES Station Officer Grant Feeney said it saved him falling a further 20m.

"Luckily enough he was caught in a bush which saved him falling 30m," Officer Feeney told The Courier-Mail.

Along with Maroochydore QFES firefighter Richard Lewis, Officer Feeney were ready to save him.

"We put ourselves on rope and pulled ourselves down to look for him, we could see him caught in a bush … luckily he wasn't too far down".

Officer Feeney said it wasn't a huge job, but one he's grateful to do.

"It's one of those jobs you join this job for".

Originally published as Pooch rescued after 10m cliff fall

