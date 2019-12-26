Poodle flys to Perth to be with new family for Christmas

Miniature parti poodle Holly with her new owner Angie Cathles in Perth.

Miniature parti poodle Holly with her new owner Angie Cathles in Perth.

A HAPPY little puppy travelled across the country in a crate decorated in tinsel, ribbons and ornaments to be with her new loving family just in time for Christmas.

Miniature parti poodle Holly, who was only 12-weeks-old, left Rockhampton Airport at 5am Monday, arriving in Perth that afternoon to be with her new owners Andrew and Angie Cathles. She was an early Christmas present for Mrs Cathles.

President of 4YOU 98.5 FM Diane Hamilton, who is a small home breeder of miniature parti poodles, said the family was “absolutely out of this world” when they met Holly at the airport.

Miniature parti poodle breeder Diane Hamilton with Holly before her big flight to Perth to be with her new family for Christmas.

“Holly is an amazing little puppy, but we didn’t know if she would arrive before Christmas due to the weather conditions. I never take a risk with the temperatures,” she said.

“With the help of Dogtamers and Qantas we were able to get her to Perth on a day where temperatures were good at both ends. Although you’re always anxious until they arrive.

“When Holly arrived in Perth, she created quite a scene. Her travel crate was decorated with Christmas decorations, the workers at Perth airport had never seen anything like it before. They said her arrival made it feel like a ‘real Christmas’. She was the talk of the town.

“The new owners think receiving Holly has made this year’s Christmas the best they have had for a while.”

Ms Hamilton said she felt privileged to be able to provide these puppies to people who suffer from allergies, depression, long term illness and trauma.

Holly’s new owner Andrew Cathles said the miniature poodle was exactly what they wanted.

“It is hard to express the immense joy a dog can bring into a family. Our lives have been made much happier, Holly is the perfect dog for us,” Mr Cathles said.

Miniature parti poodle Holly before her big flight to Perth to be with her new family for Christmas.

“Angie suffers from migraines every few months, she is unable to do much for up to three days at a time.

“Yesterday Angie woke with a migraine and Holly cuddled in and reassured her in this debilitating pain. It is amazing that such a young puppy can sense a need and meet it in such a special way.”

Mr Cathles said after three years of searching, trying to find the perfect puppy, he came across a promo for Diane’s poodles on the internet and contacted her.

He said Christmas was extremely special this year, with all the grandchildren, nieces and nephews wanting to play with Holly.

“Holly has made this Christmas very special for us all, bringing love, affection and laughter into our home,” he said.

“Owning this little girl is a privilege and all pets need love and care. Holly will certainly get that in our home.

“We are grateful for special people like Di who understands that puppies can do so much for people in all different circumstances around Australia.”