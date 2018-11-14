‘You are f---ing dead’: Ex-staffer stalked

The convicted stalker has been slapped with a restraining order. (File picture)

A POOL builder has been jailed for his "vindictive, vengeful'' stalking of a former employee, whom he threatened to kill.

Dean Matthew Oliver's victim was bombarded with 1400 phone calls, after Oliver downloaded phone apps that allowed repeated calls and automatic redials, a court heard.

Oliver had believed the victim had defrauded his business, Barrier Reef Pools, and was frustrated that police had not charged him.

Judge Bernard Porter sentenced Oliver to 18 months' jail, suspended after three months, for an operational period of three years.

Oliver had pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking with threats to use violence in 2016 and three drug possession charges.

"This case involves vindictive, vengeful vigilantism, in which a person with commercial interests and financial resources deployed those to intimidate and bully the complainant,'' Judge Porter said.

Oliver acted with utter disregard of the law, causing the complainant fear and indiscriminately affecting those around him, he said.

The court heard within days of the victim leaving his employment Oliver threatened to break his legs if he did not stop talking to his customers.

Justice Porter said Oliver went to the ex-employee's home, while the man's wife, child and mother-in-law were present, and stood at the front door, making various threats.

Oliver yelled out: "You are f...ing dead, f...ing dead'' and threatened to kill the man, before police were called, the court heard.

The next day, the victim's wife received an insulting text message saying her husband was going to jail.

The court heard Oliver contacted a rival pool company that had employed the man, giving them a week to get rid of him or he would come after them.

In a second call to the company, Oliver said he would give them a last chance to get rid of his ex-employee.

The man then began receiving text messages from Oliver saying two men who owed him couldn't wait to catch up with the ex-employee

After Oliver was sent a "cease and desist'' letter by a solicitor, the ex-employee received 400 calls from a private number, later found to be linked to Oliver's business.

Over four days in December, 2016, the man received more than 1000 calls and was threatened with serious injury.

Oliver later admitted threatening to kill his ex-employee.

Police found he had downloaded an app that allowed phone calls to be made every 20 to 30 seconds and an automatic redial app that redialled after six seconds.

Oliver's defence counsel, Saul Holt, said the married father-of-two had a sense of grievance at police failing to charge the ex-employee and had been using drugs to relieve stress.

Oliver, who built up a business from building 60 pools to 600 pools within 10 years, has lost his building licence and his business was now owned by his mother-in-law.

Judge Porter imposed a restraining order preventing Oliver from contacting his ex-employee.